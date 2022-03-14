Ryan And Baird Ruled Out Of Scotland Game, Molony And McCarthy Called Up

The Ireland squad returned to Dublin on Saturday following the 32-15 bonus point victory over England at Twickenham. They reassembled at Carton House on Sunday evening.

James Ryan will not be considered for selection this week and his return-to-rugby protocols will be supervised by the Leinster Rugby medical team.

Ryan Baird is ruled out of the final fixture of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations with a back issue.

Uncapped locks Ross Molony and Joe McCarthy have been called up to train with the Ireland squad.

Molony has been involved in Ireland squads since the summer of 2021, while 20-year-old talent McCarthy made his Leinster debut against Cardiff in January having impressed for Dublin University in the Energia All-Ireland League.

Robert Baloucoune, Nick Timoney and recent Ireland debutant Michael Lowry all return after lining out for Ulster in the United Rugby Championship against Leinster at the weekend.

Ireland play Scotland in the final round of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday (kick-off 4.45pm). The game will be televised by Virgin Media (ROI) and ITV (NI).

IRELAND Squad (2022 Guinness Six Nations Championship – Round 5 v Scotland):

Player/Club/Province/Caps –

Backs (16):

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 36

Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster) 2

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 31

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 11

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster) 5

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 30

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster) 16

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 3

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 56

James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster) 3

Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) 19

James Lowe (Leinster) 11

Michael Lowry (Banbridge/Ulster) 1

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 95

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 41

Jonathan Sexton (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) (capt) 104

Forwards (19):

Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 22

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 29

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 26

Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster) 2

Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 16

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 56

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 115

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 6

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 67

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 25

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 47

Jeremy Loughman (Garryowen/Munster) *

Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster) *

Ross Molony (UCD/Leinster) *

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 83

Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 6

Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster) 2

Kieran Treadwell (Ballymena/Ulster) 4

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 39

* Denotes uncapped player