2022 Fraser McMullen Cup Draw Confirmed

The Fraser McMullen Cup becomes the latest competition to make a return to Irish Rugby’s domestic scene in the coming weeks after a three year absence.

The Cup is an U20 Men’s competition is played off between the top four ranked teams in Munster’s Donal Walsh Trophy and the top four ranked teams in Premier 1 of Leinster’s JP Fanagan Premier League.

Connacht U20 Men’s teams currently compete in JP Fanagan Premier 2 (Galwegians, Galway Corinthians) and Premier 3 (Buccaneers, NUIG) while Ulster have a new structure in place – the Ulster Rugby Club Academy Cup provides a peer experience across the province for squads largely made up of players 21 and under with a programme of regional and provincial leagues and cup.

Dublin University are the reigning Fraser McMullen champions, having beaten UCC in the 2019 final.

2022 Fraser McMullen Cup Rankings LEINSTER MUNSTER 1 Lansdowne Young Munster 2 Old Belvedere UCC 3 UCD Shannon 4 Dublin University Cork Constitution

2022 Fraser McMullen Cup Draw:

Quarter-Finals (Sunday April 3rd 2022): Leinster 1 v Munster 4; Leinster 2 v Munster 3; Munster 2 v Leinster 3; Munster 1 v Leinster 4.

Semi-Finals (Weekend of April 9th 2022): Munster 1/Leinster 4 v Leinster 2/Munster 3; Leinster 1/Munster 4 v Munster 2/Leinster 3.

Final (Weekend of April 16th 2022).

2022 Fraser McMullen Cup Fixtures:

Sunday April 3rd, 2022

Lansdowne v Cork Constitution

Old Belvedere v Shannon

UCC v UCD

Young Munster v Dublin University