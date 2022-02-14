EnergiaAIL Game Of The Week: UL Bohemian v Railway Union

It was a decisive Round 4 of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division as two teams booked their place in the final at Energia Park on Saturday February 26th.

Railway Union knew victory at UL Bohemian would keep them in the hunt to retain the title they won in 2019. Irish Rugby cameras were in Limerick to capture all the action with a commentary team of John Keogh, Patrique Kelly and Caroline Mahon.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Top Four

Round 4, February 12th 2022

UL BOHEMIAN 14 RAILWAY UNION 31, UL North Campus Scorers: UL Bohemian: Tries: Muirne Wall, Chloe Pearse; Cons: Enya Breen 2 Railway Union: Tries: Niamh Byrne, Aoife Doyle 2, Lindsay Peat, Eve Higgins; Cons: Nikki Caughey 3

HT: UL Bohemian 7 Railway Union 31

UL BOHEMIAN: Eimear Considine; Alana McInerney, Rachel Allen, Stephanie Nunan, Aoife Corey; Enya Breen, Muirne Wall; Chloe Pearse (capt), Kate Sheehan, Fiona Reidy, Claire Bennett, Ciara O’Halloran, Sarah Garrett, Clodagh O’Halloran, Sarah Quin.

Replacements: Leah Sweeney, Eilís Cahill, Caoimhe O’Neill, Lily Brady, Louise Costello, Niamh Kavanagh, Aoibhinn O’Loughlin.

RAILWAY UNION: Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Aoife Doyle, Niamh Byrne (capt), Eve Higgins, Katie Heffernan; Nikki Caughey, Ailsa Hughes; Lindsay Peat, Chloe Blackmore, Katie O’Dwyer, Aoife McDermott, Kate McCarthy, Emma Murphy, Claire Boles, Deirdre Roberts.

Replacements: Megan Collis, Amanda McQuade, Grainne O’Loughlin, Keelin Brady, Anna McGann, Aoife O’Shaughnessy, Tess Feury.