Ireland Squad Update Ahead Of Guinness Six Nations Opening Weekend

The Ireland squad arrived at The Campus in Quinta da Lago, Portugal on Thursday afternoon and trained on Friday and Saturday before a recovery day on Sunday.

📍 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩: 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐨. All systems go as we prep for Wales at @avivastadium next Saturday! ✊#TeamOfUs | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/nUkVqyF5oM — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) January 30, 2022

The squad will complete an organisational day today before training tomorrow and Wednesday before flying back to Dublin to finalise preparations for the first game of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations against Wales at the Aviva Stadium this coming Saturday.

Keith Earls (strain), Josh van der Flier (strain) and Joey Carbery (elbow) have trained fully since arriving in Portugal.

Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan and Iain Henderson, whose respective loads have been managed to this point, are set to train tomorrow.

We’ll be hearing from players and coaches throughout the week with media days on Tuesday, Thursday and from Captain’s Run on Friday.

The Ireland team will be announced on Thursday and we’re looking forward to a full house at the home of Irish Rugby.

