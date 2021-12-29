Ireland U20s To Step Up Six Nations Prep Against Munster Development

Ireland U20s, sponsored by PwC, will step up their preparations for the U20 Six Nations when they face Munster Development in a Challenge Match at Musgrave Park on Thursday (Kick-off 2.30pm).

Richie Murphy’s extended squad assembled in Cork earlier this week for their second training camp and will go head-to-head with Munster as part of the build-up to the 2022 Championship, which gets underway against Wales on Friday 4 February at Musgrave Park.

Supporter information for Thursday’s match is as follows:

Please note the below information –

Cash only entry – Adult €10; Children/OAP €5.

Munster Rugby Supporters Club Members/10-Year Ticket Holders – Free on presentation of Membership Card.

Ireland faced Italy in an uncapped Challenge Match at the UCD Bowl before Christmas and Thursday’s hit-out against Munster will be another invaluable stepping stone towards the Six Nations.

The Ireland U20s team will be named on Thursday morning.