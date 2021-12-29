Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Ulster-Leinster Clash Postponed Due To Covid Cases

News

29th December 2021 16:30

By Editor

Ulster-Leinster Clash Postponed Due To Covid Cases

A number of United Rugby Championship games over the first weekend of 2022 have been postponed ©INPHO/Luca Sighinolfi

The United Rugby Championship can confirm that three of this weekend’s round 9 fixtures will not go ahead as scheduled due to a number of Covid-19 cases affecting four teams.

The following fixtures have been postponed:

Dragons v Cardiff

Ulster v Leinster

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors

The matches were due to take place on Saturday and Sunday, however a number of positive Covid-19 cases in Cardiff, Dragons, Ulster and Glasgow Warriors squads have been reported.

The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with the medical teams at Cardiff, Dragons, Glasgow Warriors and Ulster, and their respective health authorities, and deemed that these fixtures cannot go ahead as scheduled.

The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule these games.