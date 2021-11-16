IRFU Youth Volunteering Award Goes Live

The IRFU Youth Volunteering Award is now live and can be accessed via its GAINLINE Education platform. First announced on International Youth Day 2021 , the award is an initiative of the IRFU Youth Council and aims to equip youth players with the skills needed to become a valued volunteer within their rugby club.

Announced on August 12th, International Youth Day, the aim of the programme is to provide those aged 16-24 with the opportunity to be recognised for their volunteering work within their club, school, or university.

The award is completed through online modules and a number of practical hours completed within a rugby club.

Participating volunteers will require an IRFU GAINLINE account to access the course content. This can be set up by following the link below:

LINK TO IRFU YOUTH VOLUNTEERING AWARD: https://bit.ly/IRFU-Youth-Volunteer

There are three tiers to the IRFU Youth Volunteering Award.

Bronze – Complete two core modules and one development module

Silver – Complete two of the remaining core modules and one of the remaining developmental modules

Gold – Complete remainder of core & developmental modules and accumulate 12 hours of practical hours.

The full list of Youth Volunteering Award modules are:

Core Modules – Coaching, Refereeing, Athletic Development, Performance Analysis, Medical & Player Welfare, Public Relations.

Developmental Modules – Anti-Bullying, Anti-Doping, Formats Of The Game.

After completion of the gold tier, participants are awarded a certificate & award pack and a booklet of resources/templates.

To contact the IRFU Youth Council or to report any issues with the process, email here.

The members of the IRFU Youth Council are:

Leinster: Eve Higgins, Sarah Darker, Alice O’Dowd, Molly Boyne, Niamh de Paor.

Munster: Meadhbh Lewis, Conor Fitzpatrick, Tommy Holohan, Jillian O’Toole, John Shaw, Hugh Guest.

Connacht: Cameron Brill, Ivana Kiripati, Joe Leddy, Sean Lenehan.

Ulster: Jack Hampton, Emily Millar, Johnothan Reid, Lia McKenzie, Conor Henry.