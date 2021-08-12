IRFU Announce Youth Volunteering Award For 2021/22 Season

The IRFU have announced that a Youth Volunteering Award is to be made available for the first time in the 2021/22 season. The initiative is the work of the IRFU Youth Council and will be online on a date to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Announced on August 12th, International Youth Day, the aim of the programme is to provide those aged 16-24 with the opportunity to be recognised for their volunteering work within their club, school, or university.

The award will give youths the opportunity to develop a wide range of volunteering skills through online modules and complete a number of practical hours within their own club.

There are three tiers to the IRFU Youth Volunteering Award.

Bronze – Complete two core modules and one development module

Silver – Complete two of the remaining core modules and one of the remaining developmental modules

Gold – Complete remainder of core & developmental modules and accumulate 12 hours of practical hours.

After completion of the gold tier, participants are awarded a certificate & award pack and a booklet of resources/templates.

Since 2017, the IRFU Youth Council has advocated for and on behalf of all youth to ensure a range of opportunities for youths to have their voices heard. The IRFU Youth Council Club Resource Booklet published in October 2020 established that youth players are keen to learn more about various aspects of the game.

The full list of Youth Volunteering Award modules are:

Core Modules – Coaching, Refereeing, Athletic Development, Performance Analysis, Medical & Player Welfare, Public Relations.

Developmental Modules – Anti-Bullying, Anti-Doping, Formats Of The Game.

The members of the IRFU Youth Council are:

Leinster: Eve Higgins, Sarah Darker, Alice O’Dowd, Molly Boyne, Niamh de Paor.

Munster: Meadhbh Lewis, Conor Fitzpatrick, Tommy Holohan, Jillian O’Toole, John Shaw, Hugh Guest.

Connacht: Cameron Brill, Ivana Kiripati, Joe Leddy, Sean Lenehan.

Ulster: Jack Hampton, Emily Millar, Johnothan Reid, Lia McKenzie, Conor Henry.

To contact the IRFU Youth Council, email here.