Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup: First Round Review

Kilfeacle & District revelled in the drama of it as player-coach Willie Staunton coolly kicked them past Creggs and into the quarter-finals of the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND JUNIOR CUP RESULTS:

FIRST ROUND: Saturday, October 23

Ashbourne 19 Clogher Valley 29, Milltown Road

Ballyclare 41 Gorey 17, the Cloughan

Creggs 8 Kilfeacle & District 9, the Green

Dromore 36 Suttonians 0, Barban Hill

Mallow 56 Westport 5, Keatleysclose

Seapoint 0 Enniskillen 20, Kilbogget Park

Thomond 13 Connemara 15, Liam Fitzgerald Park

Tuam 6 Newcastle West 24, Garraun Park

– The draw for the quarter-final matches, which take place on Saturday, November 20, will be held in due course

It was a successful start to Kilfeacle’s title defence, but they needed Staunton’s haul of three penalties – two in the closing stages – to steer them past Creggs in a hard-fought 9-8 win.

Kevin Gavin’s seventh-minute score for the Galway men proved to be the game’s only try. Creggs were close on two more occasions, knocking on five metres out and also being held up.

Three-time champions Ashbourne were knocked out by Clogher Valley, losing 29-19 in a rare home defeat. It was their first loss in nine Junior Cup matches at Milltown Road since 2016.

An intercept try, and two late unconverted efforts, saw Clogher prevail with captain Paul Armstrong playing a starring role from full-back.

Indeed, it was a disappointing day for the four Leinster clubs – including two former Junior Cup winners – as they were all beaten by their Ulster opponents.

Gorey went down 41-17 at Ballyclare where impressive winger Owen Kirk ran in a hat-trick of tries for the Co. Antrim side, who also had touchdowns from Mark Jackson, Aaron Playfair and Scott Martin.

Playing into the wind, the hosts broke into an early 14-0 lead with Kirk and Jackson both dotting down. Full-back Jackson’s second conversion was a brilliant strike into the elements.

Playfair then hit the line at pace, combining with his back row colleague Jack Gamble to run in try number three. Gorey were 21-3 behind at the break, with out-half Cian Hadden landing their penalty.

The teams swapped tries at the start of the second period, but the Wexford men could only get the deficit down to 16 points. Number 8 Gamble increased his influence for a try-hungry Ballyclare.

Breaking from a scrum inside his own half, Gamble got in behind the defence and fed the supporting Martin to finish off the attack. A Jackson penalty and Kirk’s breakaway hat-trick score wrapped up the scoring.

Dromore and Enniskillen made it a clean sweep of Ulster victories, with Skins, on their first ever away trip in the competition, running out 20-0 winners at Seapoint.

Mark O’Shea got the player-of-the-match nod from the right wing, scoring a try with Neil Rutledge and George Foster also crossing the whitewash. Enniskillen led 12-0 at the interval and played the windy conditions to perfection.

Meanwhile, Newcastle West advanced to the last-eight thanks to a well-judged 24-6 triumph over an injury-hit Tuam at a wet and windy Garraun Park.

Tries from Michael Bourke and Jason Woulfe inspired a run of 18 unanswered second half points from the visitors. Versatile back Charlie O’Doherty kicked 14 points.

Tuam’s fairytale return to the Junior Cup was going well at half-time, with the sides level on six points apiece. Killian McDonagh fired home an early penalty, on the back of a brilliant 50:22 kick from Eoin Cosgrove.

McDonagh and O’Doherty had two successful place-kicks each by the time the second half got underway. Things grew more difficult for the Galway outfit, who now faced into a wind that was picking up and the rain was getting heavier.

A long-range O’Doherty penalty pushed Newcastle West ahead for the first time, before they wore down the Tuam defence, leading to Bourke’s 53rd-minute try.

Already with a dozen players on their injury list, Tuam unfortunately lost Owen Halion to a head injury he sustained in trying to prevent the try.

Coached by Keith Earls’ father Ger, Newcastle West made it a quick-fire double when Woulfe, a former underage captain, crashed over. O’Doherty converted and also tagged on a late penalty to seal a 14-point winning margin.

Stephen Hayes led the way with a hat-trick of tries in Mallow’s thumping 56-5 victory over Westport, with Kenneth Mills, Sean Glynn, Eoghan Barry, Dan Lucey and David Breen taking their try tally to eight in the end.

Kicking well in tough conditions, Dave O’Sullivan racked up 16 points from five conversions and two penalties. The result is a huge boost to John McAuliffe’s men after two recent league defeats.

Connemara will be the lone Connacht club in the quarter-final draw after pipping Thomond 15-13 in a closely-fought battle at Liam Fitzgerald Park.

Henry O’Toole’s Blacks did all of their scoring in the first half, Marty Conneely finishing of a breakaway try and Henry O’Toole junior squeezed in a well-worked second try just before half-time.

A Darragh O’Neill try from an Adam Guerin grubber kick had Thomond just 15-7 behind, raising hopes that they could reel in their Clifden-based opponents.

The Soda Cakes had the wind advantage in the second half, but despite two Guerin penalties, their attack suffered due to the injury-enforced departure of influential winger O’Neill.

– Photos from Brendan Hurley (Ashbourne), Carmel Fox McKervey (Enniskillen) and Owen Nally (Tuam)