NothingLikeIt – Canterbury Give It A Try A Boost To Rugby For Women And Girls In Carlingford

Carlingford Knights are enjoying their first year of Canterbury Give It A Try and the Louth club are one of the success stories of the North East with girls aged 8-14 coming back week after week to learn rugby in a fun and safe environment.

You can see a flavour of a typical Wednesday evening below.

The programme is a key pillar in the club’s plans to extend the girls’ section over the coming season. Through their Club and Community Rugby Officer Niall Kerley, they are reaching out to local primary schools and there are plans afoot for a follow-up GIAT offering in the coming weeks.

‘Mothers and others’ will also be welcomed into the club through a tag rugby offering and the club are on track to reach their stated goal of 100 registered female club members as well as active U14 and U16 girls teams.

You can learn more about the Canterbury Give It A Try programme here.