Connacht and Leinster pick up wins on PwC U18 Women’s Intepro Day 2

CONNACHT U18 WOMEN 7 MUNSTER U18 WOMEN 5, St. Mary’s College RFC

Scorers: Connacht U18 Women: Try: Sarah Mc Cormick; Con: Éabha Nic Dhonnacha

Munster U18 Women: Try:Ellen Boylan.

HT: Connacht U18 Women 5 Munster U18 Women 0

Connacht‘s determination and resilience over two games of the PWC IRFU U18 Women’s Interprovincial Series paid off with a rousing 7-5 win over defending champions Munster at Templeville Road.

It was an entertaining and competitive affair for the full 70 minutes. Connacht had defended well in the face of an overpowering Leinster attack in their first game out, but added a cutting edge in attack with this performance. Molly Boote was a menace with ball in hand. She raced onto an intercept just as Munster were getting their offload game firing in the first quarter and Eloise Clark had to be forced into touch on the five metre line to prevent the opening score.

The strike running of full-back Ellen Boylan looked like Munster’s main attacking threat early on while their kick-chase was causing problems too. Kate Flannery had one swerving run in midfield and Saskia Wycherly, cheered on from the stands by her brother Fineen Wycherly, was faultless in the first half as Munster’s line-out winner.

Saskia pulled down another clean line-out after 32 minutes, but Munster’s exit kick from inside the 22 was caught brilliantly by Molly Boote. Boote found Éabha Nic Dhonnacha who popped the ball off to Sarah Mc Cormick to charge for the line. Nic Dhonnacha’s conversion was to prove crucial.

Leading 5-0 at half time, Connacht went close to scoring again after the restart. Munster hesitated after a knock on in front of their posts and Roisin Maher dived on the loose ball. It was recycled to Aifric Ní Ghibne, who was unfortunate to be held up in crossing the line.

Despite some inspirational turnovers from Ivana Kiripati and her Connacht back row, Munster’s efforts were deserving of a score and it came after 66 minutes.

A crash ball carry from Shauna Maher set up the overlap for Boylan to dash over the line out wide. Flannery’s difficult conversion fell short and Connacht kept their noses in front.

Munster’s scrum earned them once last chance at a score, but Connacht’s work rate at the breakdown was worthy of winning the game and it fell to prop and captain Roisin Maher to kick the ball out of play and sparks scenes of jubilation for the young women of the west.

Munster U18 Women: Ellen Boylan, Aisling Stock, Lucia Linn, Brianna Heylmann, Emily O’Regan, Kate Flannery, Ellen Cournane; Ciara Fleming, Robyn McKenna, Shauna Maher, Kaitlyn Callanan, Aimee Kelly, Kira Fitzgerald, Saskia Wycherley, Annakate Cournane.

Replacements: Orla Evans, Aoife Fleming, Katie Houlihan, Tova McMahon, Rebecca Rogers, Kate O’Sullivan, Aoibhe O’Flynn, Beth Buttimer.

Connacht U18 Women: Clara Barrett, Beibhinn Gleeson, Molly Boote, Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, Clodadh Powell, Aifric Ní Ghibne, Olivia Haverty; Ellen O’Toole, Joann Curley, Roisin Maher, Grainne Hahessy, Sarah Mc Cormick, Eloise Clarke, Karly Tierney, Ivana Kiripati.

Replacements: Leah Sweeney, Abigail Gibbons, Mollie Starr, Kate Brady, Aibidh Ní Mháille, Amy McWilliams, Emma Jane Mitchell, Maria Gorham.

LEINSTER U18 WOMEN 54 ULSTER U18 WOMEN 0, St. Mary’s College RFC

Scorers: Leinster U18 Women: Try: Erin King, Katie Whelan, Alanna Fitzpatrick 2, Aoife Wafer, Emma Tilly 2, Aoife Dalton; Con: Dannah O’Brien 4, Abby Moyles 3.

HT: Leinster U18 Women 28 Ulster U18 Women 0

Leinster built on their impressive opening to the PWC IRFU U18 Women’s Interprovincial Series with a 54-0 win over Ulster at St. Mary’ College RFC.

The central location gave Talent ID coaches another chance to cast their eye over all four provinces and there were plenty of promising players on show for Leinster in an eight-try performance.

Ulster, playing in their first game of the series, did plenty of things well. They were lively with ball in hand in the opening exchanges and a half-break from Moya Hill threatened to carve Leinster open.

The line speed in defence and depth in attack that Leinster showed on Day 1 at the IRFU HPC were on show again. Aoife Dalton again made an early break, and the score looked gone when Sophie Barrett made the covering tackle, but the young Tullamore centre managed a superb off-load for the onrushing Erin King to score.

The lead was 14-0 after 20 minutes when Katie Whelan was sharpest after Ulster misjudged a clearance kick. Dannah O’Brien slotted over the touchline conversion with ease on a day that saw her kick 4/4 conversions and pin Ulster into their own half with some great tactical kicking out of hand.

Ulster responded with a spell of decent territory. Their back three looked equal to Leinster’s counter-attack and Rebecca Mann was able to use the touchline as an extra defender on more than one occasion.

Lucy Thompson was a fingernail away from an intercept breakaway for Ulster on the half-hour mark. The loose ball instead went to Leinster winger Alanna Fitzpatrick who was able to dance through broken cover and score under the posts.

Leinster’s lead was 28-0 at the half when captain Aoife Wafer stepped into the passing channel to pull off an intercept of her own.

Wafer’s side managed to step things up after the break. Their bench maintained momentum – Abby Moyles hitting three conversions and multiple overlaps gave Emma Tilly plenty of space to score a brace of tries.

Ulster still had their moments with some decent exit kicking from Hill and out half Farrah Cartin McCloskey. Brave tackling from Jana McQuillan and brave carries from Sadhbh McGrath typified their resilience.

The day was Leinster’s. Alanna Fitzpatrick scorched home for her second try and Aoife Dalton popped up with in intercept in the final moments to run in their final try from her own half.

Leinster U18 Women: Ciara Boland, Emma Tilly, Victoria Elmes Kinlan, Aoife Dalton, Alanna Fitzpatrick, Dannah O’Brien, Katie Whelan; Hannah Wilson, Sarah Ann Delaney, Isobel Clerk, Koren Dunne, Leah Tarpey, Eadaoin Murtagh, Aoife Wafer, Erin King.

Replacements: Anna Brennock, Caoimhe Colman, Meabh Keegan, Amy O’Mahony, Ruth Campbell, Jade Gaffney, Abby Moyles, Mia Kelly.

Ulster U18 Women: Jana McQuillan, Sophie Meeke, Lucy Thompson, Moya Hill, Rebecca Mann, Farrah Cartin McCloskey, Sarah Shreshta; Katie-Anne McCallion, Maebh Clenaghan, Anna Smith, Cara O’Kane, Jorja Battishill, Sadhbh McGrath, Jennifer Collins, Sophie Barrett.

Replacements: Sarah Roberts, Sarah McBride, Aoife Keaney, Carolyn Grossmann, Aisling McEnroe, Ellie-Louise McCall, Cora Balfour, Christy Hill.