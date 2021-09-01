PwC Interprovincial Highlights

There was plenty of action in the PwC Interprovincial Series at the weekend in both Energia Park and the IRFU High Performance Centre.

Leinster U-18 Clubs v Connacht U-18 Clubs

Three of Leinster’s props touched down during an entertaining 24-17 victory over Connacht in the second round of the PwC IRFU Under-18 Men’s Club Interprovincial Championship.

Leinster U-19 v Connacht U-19

There was just a kick of a ball in it at Energia Park where the Leinster Under-19s edged out a colossal effort from Connacht to win 21-19.

Ulster U18 Clubs v Munster U18 Clubs

The Munster Under-18 Clubs team fell to a second slim defeat as they went down 17-14 to table-topping Ulster in the PwC IRFU U-18 Men’s Clubs Interprovincial Championship.

Ulster U18 Schools v Munster U18 Schools

The Ulster Under-18 Schools team produced a late flourish at the IRFU High Performance Centre to earn a 22-15 win over Munster in a spirited PwC IRFU U-18 Schools Interprovincial clash.

Leinster U-18 Women v Connacht U-18 Women

Leinster’s blistering start helped them to a 24-0 win, but the teams were well matched over 80 minutes of entertaining rugby at the IRFU High Performance Centre.