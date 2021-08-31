NothingLikeIt: Inishowen RFC enjoying Canterbury Give It A Try

As the success of Canterbury Give It A Try continues to grow, more and more girls aged 8-14 are enjoying the fun of learning rugby in a safe environment. One such club is Inishowen RFC , Ireland’s most northerly club.

Their volunteers have been resolutely committed in recent years to securing the club’s future with a focus on sustainability. They field teams all the way through the age grades and have both male and female teams in Ulster Branch competitions.

Being able to offer the Canterbury Give It A Try programme is a proven part of their strategy and the below video shows just how much fun the girls have been having over the past number of weeks.

Inishowen RFC are also building in other ways and are in Phase 1 of their Club Development Programme which is raising funds for their first ever permanent home at Moss Road, Carndonagh.

You can learn more about their development and support the club directly at www.Klubfunder.com/Clubs/Inishowen_Rugby_Club

Below is a previous video case study on the club’s journey from 2019.