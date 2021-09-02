Doak To Partner Madigan In Ulster’s Pre-Season Opener

The Ulster team has been finalised for Friday’s Bank of Ireland pre-season friendly against Saracens, which will be played in front of up to 10,000 Season Ticket holders at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 7pm).

Ireland Sevens international Aaron Sexton will start at full-back, combining in the back-three with Craig Gilroy and Ben Moxham, who played for the Ireland Under-20s this summer.

Stewart Moore and Angus Curtis line up together in the midfield, while Ireland Under-20 starlet Nathan Doak gets the nod at scrum half, pairing up with the vastly-experienced Ian Madigan.

Callum Reid will pack down at loosehead prop, with John Andrew named at hooker and Ross Kane selected in the tighthead position.

Sam Carter will captain the province from the second row. He is partnered by new signing Mick Kearney, for a game which will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport NI online.

Brothers Matthew and Marcus Rea will fill the blindside and openside berths respectively, with Greg Jones completing the side at base of the pack.

An extended bench sees Brad Roberts, Gareth Milasinovich, Martin Moore, Alan O’Connor, Sean Reidy, Azur Allison, David McCann, Harry Sheridan and Andrew Warwick selected in the forwards.

David Shanahan, Jude Postlethwaite, Ben Carson, Lewis Finlay and Conor Rankin will provide the back-line cover for Dan McFarland’s men.

ULSTER (v Saracens): Aaron Sexton; Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Angus Curtis, Ben Moxham; Ian Madigan, Nathan Doak; Callum Reid, John Andrew, Ross Kane, Mick Kearney, Sam Carter (capt), Matthew Rea, Marcus Rea, Greg Jones.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Gareth Milasinovich, Martin Moore, Alan O’Connor, Sean Reidy, David Shanahan, Jude Postlethwaite, Ben Carson, Azur Allison, David McCann, Harry Sheridan, Andrew Warwick, Lewis Finlay, Conor Rankin.