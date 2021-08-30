PwC U18 Women’s Interpros Putting Irish Rugby’s Player Pathway Back On Track

The return of the PwC U18 Women’s Interpros has provided a major boost to the IRFU Player Pathway. Connacht met Leinster at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Sunday August 29th and it was clear how much it meant to the players, coaches and staff to make the most of the opportunity.

Irish Rugby TV was there to chat players on the pathway and some of the people putting the infrastructure in place.

“There’s a huge amount of work gone in across the provinces from very experienced staff to deliver that high performance environment to the girls and to get them back up to speed after being out of the game for so long,” says IRFU Women’s Development Manager Amanda Greensmith.

“It’s a huge opportunity for these girls to be in that environment and to challenge each other and push each other. It plays an important part in players starting on the journey to fulfil their ambitions of playing provincially and nationally.

“Being in the HPC allows us to have the Talent ID coaches on site. It gives them the opportunity to benchmark these players and see where the standards are across the four provinces and look at areas where we can work with the provinces in helping to develop these players on the pathway.”

Related News

The first game of the series went to Leinster, led by captain Aoife Wafer. Having played at U18 level for Leinster in 2019, the young Wexford woman was delighted to be back representing her province.

“Everybody wants to prove why they were picked and I think they really did that today,” she told Irish Rugby TV. “It’s great to get a run out and see what we have to improve on as a squad going forward.”

“There’s been a lot of players gone through the systems.

It’s fantastic to see that the pathway is working and everyone is progressing through it and getting their rugby up, their skillset up and their fitness up.

It’s just brilliant to see everyone progressing and all at the same pace.”

Fraser Gow has coached in the Connacht U18 Women’s set up for a number of years.

“The U18 Interpro level is extremely competitive across the four provinces,” he said. “It starts from the underage programmes in clubs and filters into the Connacht, Leinster, Ulster and Munster pathways. We brought in 45 players as a training squad to start with through screening venues. We worked with that 45 for a month or so before cutting down to the 30 but everyone equipped themselves really well.”

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

This weekend also saw Senior Interpro games being televised for the first time.

“Having them on telly – the players here can see the progression and the pathway that’s there for them,” Fraser said. “If they go out and stick to the hard work that they put in, I’m sure they’ll achieve it.”