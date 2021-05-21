Jump to main content

Ireland

IRFU Performance Coaching Course 2021 – Applications Open

News

21st May 2021 14:42

By Editor

Women's Six Nations Championship Round 3, Energia Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 17/4/2021 Ireland Women vs France Women Ireland Head Coach Adam Griggs Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Expressions Of Interest are now being invited for the IRFU’s Performance Coaching Course for 2021.

The Performance Coach Course is for Head & Assistant Coaches working with advanced teams, with higher technical competencies and understanding of the game.

The course develops the Principles of Play through Functional Role Analysis of the Identities of rugby.

At the end of the course the coach is expected to develop individual players’ abilities to undertake and adjust their specific roles in a changing environment within each of the identities of rugby.

Sport specific and generic modules are examined at a more advanced level, together with the introduction of modules which develop the coaches’ ability to understand interpersonal relationships, team dynamics in conjunction with increasing the players’ tactical appreciation.


(Filmed in 2019)

Click Here To Go To Irish Rugby Coaching Webpage

Application Form

Download IRFU 2021 Performance Coaching Course – Expression Of Interest Form [Microsoft Word]

Download IRFU 2021 Performance Coaching Course – Expression Of Interest Form [PDF]

Entry criteria

  • Head or Assistant Coach position (actively coaching at an appropriate level – Stage 4)
  • Stage 3 Or Senior Coach Accreditation
    OR/AND
  • Assimilated – Proven senior/professional rugby playing or coaching experience
    *Priority will be given to Coaches working at the higher levels

Numbers Per Course

50 maximum/15 minimum

Accreditation

  • Full course attendance (1 weekend).
  • Additional requirements will be confirmed on the course.