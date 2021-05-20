Canterbury #GiveItATry Up To 90 For 2021

90 clubs across the four provinces have been accepted to take part in the Canterbury Give It A Try programme in 2021.

Of those clubs, 27 will be running the programme for the first time with 63 returning.

The overall number represents a 34% increase in participating clubs since the last time a full Give It A Try Programme was run, with COVID-19 curtailing involvement in 2020.

It means more girls aged 8-14 than ever before will have the chance to learn how to play rugby in a fun environment.

All clubs will start the 8 week programme between 26th July and 2nd August. Contact details for players to register with each club will be online in the coming weeks.

IRFU Women’s Development Manager Amanda Greensmith says Give It A Try has been a key driver of continued growth in the game.

“We’re hugely excited to see a full roll out of Give It A Try in 2021,” she told IrishRugby.ie. “Clubs have responded really well to meeting the needs of girls in their communities and this programme will form a big part of a summer of fun for everyone in rugby.”

“Some of the clubs participating will be offering girls rugby for the first time while others are building it into their existing development pathway. It’s driving participation and membership, which is crucial for clubs’ sustainability.”

Ireland International Dorothy Wall told IrishRugby.ie she’s been really impressed how Canterbury Give It A Try is run in her native Fethard.

“For these girls to be having fun with their friends, for it to be inclusive and for them to be developing those skills at such a young age, is going to be so important for their growth.

“The next international team that you’re going to see are going to have that skill. I think that’s so exciting for the future of Women’s rugby in Ireland and just in general.”

Canterbury Give It A Try 2021 – Participating Clubs:

Connacht: Carrick on Shannon*, Castlebar, Claremorris Colts, Connemara*, Corrib, Creggs, Galway Bay, Galway Corinthians, Galwegians, Loughrea, Oughterard, Tuam,

Leinster: Ardee*, Arklow, Ashbourne, Athy, Balbriggan, Birr, Blackrock College, Boyne, Carlingford Knights*, Cill Dara, Clane, Clondalkin*, Clontarf, Co Carlow, Coolmine, Dundalk, Edenderry*, Garda Westmanstown, Kilkenny, Longford, Mullingar, Naas, Navan, New Ross, North Kildare, North Meath*, Old Belvedere, Old Wesley*, Portarlington,, Roscrea, St Mary’s College, Suttonians, Terenure College, Tullamore, Tullow, Wanderers, Wexford Wanderers, Wicklow.

Munster: Ballina Killaloe*, Ballincollig, Bantry Bay, Bruff, Carrick on Suir, Cobh Pirates*, Dolphin RFC*, Dungarvan*, Dunmanway*, Ennis, Fermoy*, Fethard, Garryowen*, Iveragh Eagles, Killarney, Kilrush, Lisdoonvarna*, Listowel, Richmond, Scarriff*, Shannon, Skibbereen, Thurles*, Tralee, UL Bohemians, Waterpark*, Youghal.

Ulster: Ballinahinch*, Ballymoney*, Banbridge*, City of Armagh*, Cooke, Dungannon*, Inishowen*, Larne, Lurgan, Monaghan*, Newry, Omagh *, Virginia.

*Denotes First Time Participants

For more information on Canterbury Give It A Try, go to https://www.irishrugby.ie/playing-the-game/women/give-it-a-try/summer2021/