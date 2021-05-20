Jump to main content

Ireland

Aldi Play Rugby Class Lessons – Set 2 Now Available

News

20th May 2021 07:40

By Editor

Aldi and the IRFU have announced a 'fresh' four year deal ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

The latest set of Aldi Play Rugby Class Lessons is now available for teachers. Each set of lessons provide a fun way to use rugby as a teaching tool with a focus or Literacy, Numeracy, Personal Development and other areas of the curriculum.

Click here for Aldi Play Rugby Class Lessons

The sessions are a new offering for 2021 that will bring rugby into the classroom to help children learn in a fun and interactive way with six sets to be rolled out over the coming weeks.

Speaking about the initiative, IRFU Children & Youth Development Manager Colm Finnegan said:

“This is a really exciting development for the Aldi Play Rugby programme and a fun new way to help pupils achieve their potential.

“There’s plenty more to come after these sets, but it offers a real flavour of the resources that we’ll be making available and it shows just how many ways sport can be used to develop knowledge and character.:

SET 1:

  • Literacy: Rugby Wordsearches
  • Numeracy: What’s The Score? Arithmetic Using Rugby Scores
  • Personal Development: Spirit Of Rugby – What Are Values And How Do We Live Them?
  • Art: Jersey Design
  • History: Ireland’s Call – What do the words of Irish Rugby’s anthem mean?
  • Geography: Rugby Landmarks In Ireland And Abroad

 

SET 2:

  • Literacy: Pass The Ball To Spell The Word On The Wall
  • Numeracy: Maths On The Move: A Relay To Add Up Numbers Using Rugby Scores
  • Personal Development: Rugby Captains – What Makes A Good Leader?
  • Art: Colour In Your Favourite Player
  • History: Local History – Learning More About Rugby Clubs In Your Area
  • Geography: Navigation – Travelling To Rugby Stadia In The Four Provinces