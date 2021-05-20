Aldi Play Rugby Class Lessons – Set 2 Now Available
The latest set of Aldi Play Rugby Class Lessons is now available for teachers. Each set of lessons provide a fun way to use rugby as a teaching tool with a focus or Literacy, Numeracy, Personal Development and other areas of the curriculum.
Click here for Aldi Play Rugby Class Lessons
The sessions are a new offering for 2021 that will bring rugby into the classroom to help children learn in a fun and interactive way with six sets to be rolled out over the coming weeks.
Speaking about the initiative, IRFU Children & Youth Development Manager Colm Finnegan said:
“This is a really exciting development for the Aldi Play Rugby programme and a fun new way to help pupils achieve their potential.
“There’s plenty more to come after these sets, but it offers a real flavour of the resources that we’ll be making available and it shows just how many ways sport can be used to develop knowledge and character.:
SET 1:
- Literacy: Rugby Wordsearches
- Numeracy: What’s The Score? Arithmetic Using Rugby Scores
- Personal Development: Spirit Of Rugby – What Are Values And How Do We Live Them?
- Art: Jersey Design
- History: Ireland’s Call – What do the words of Irish Rugby’s anthem mean?
- Geography: Rugby Landmarks In Ireland And Abroad
SET 2:
- Literacy: Pass The Ball To Spell The Word On The Wall
- Numeracy: Maths On The Move: A Relay To Add Up Numbers Using Rugby Scores
- Personal Development: Rugby Captains – What Makes A Good Leader?
- Art: Colour In Your Favourite Player
- History: Local History – Learning More About Rugby Clubs In Your Area
- Geography: Navigation – Travelling To Rugby Stadia In The Four Provinces