GiveItATry Helping Clubs To Attract More Girls To Rugby

The recently launched Canterbury Give It A Try programme for 2021 will help clubs to increase the number of girls playing rugby and grow their membership.

In 2020, pre-lockdowns, we spoke to some clubs who had taken part in 2019 to hear how #GiveItATry helped them. We also caught up with Amanda Greensmith, Women’s Development Manager, following a series of GIAT workshops for clubs.

Speaking about their experience Brian Flanagan of Ballinrobe RFC said,

“Ballinrobe went into the Give It A Try programme and we had a great experience. We started with 7 girls and ended up with 18. We now have a fully fledged U14 team, principally arising from the GIAT programme. They’re a very close bonded bunch because of it. It’s been a great success.”

The closing date for clubs to register is May12th and there has been a huge level of interest so far – details here.

