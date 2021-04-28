Register Your Club For Canterbury #GiveItATry This Summer

This summer is looking brighter by the day and we’re delighted to invite clubs to register their interest in hosting our Canterbury Give It A Try programme for girls aged 8 to 14.

Ireland stars Dorothy Wall, Neve Jones and Eve Higgins were on hand to launch the #GiveItATry programme in association with Canterbury.

Dorothy said,

“The Give It A Try programme is a fantastic way to for young girls to learn the skills of the game in a fun and safe environment. There is a place for everyone in our game and I would encourage all girls to give it a try, you never know what you’re missing until you try. I have made some unbelievable memories and some lifelong friends playing the game. Just give it a try.”

The Canterbury Give It A Try programme is a proven way to help with the creation of new teams in your club and to strengthen existing clubs.

Speaking about their experience Cormac Smith GIAT co-ordinator Portarlington RFC, said “The GIAT Programme has proven very successful in Portarlington RFC. The national drive for awareness of rugby for girls has helped our local initiatives to encourage a greater number of Girls to #Give it a Try.

Not only did we attract many new players but also, we have been able to attract new Coaches and support staff from Covid Officers, team Co Ordinator’s, who have volunteered and become involved in the development of the girl’s rugby in our club.

I would highly recommend getting involved with the programme if your club is looking to develop Girl’s rugby. Get in early and utilise all the experience of the GIAT teams to support your local initiatives”

Information and registration for clubs is now available at www.irishrugby.ie/giveitatry