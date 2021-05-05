Contact Training Permitted From May 10th  

Following ongoing dialogue, the IRFU welcomes additional clarity from Sport Ireland on the status of outdoor training as follows:

“From May 10th outdoor training for adults in pods of a maximum of 15 people can return. This includes contact training.

On that basis, outdoor, contact training will also be permitted for those under the age of 18 in pods of a maximum of 15 people.”

Currently Permitted (ROI):

“Underage non-contact outdoor training in pods of 15”

Pitches can reopen but indoor facilities e.g. “changing rooms, showers, kitchens, meeting rooms must remain closed apart from essential toilets.”

From Monday May 10th (ROI):

“Outdoor contact training for adults in pods of a maximum of 15 people”

“Contact training will also be permitted for those under the age 18 in pods of a maximum of 15 people”

Training can be contact, non-contact or a blend of both. This is strictly on an opt-in basis and should be based on the feedback of each individual playing group.

Please note, all clubs and schools who wish to play structured contact rugby when permitted under public health measures must undergo a minimum of four weeks of contact readiness training.

From Monday June 7th (ROI):

Subject to the public health situation at the time, “outdoor sports matches can recommence. No spectators are permitted.”

As per the #ReadyForRugby overview issued on March 16th 2021, all clubs and schools who wish to play structured contact rugby must undergo a minimum of four weeks of contact readiness training.

Northern Ireland:

Clubs and schools in Northern Ireland are not affected by this update. Northern Ireland Executive regulations are to be reviewed on 13th May 2021 and the IRFU and Ulster Rugby will relay any updates to clubs.

Further Updates

The IRFU and provinces will continue to relay all updates to public health measures. An updated version of the IRFU Rugby Participation Roadmap 2021/22 will also be issued in due course.

An updated version of the #ReadyForRugby Overview is available here

Non-Rugby Activity In Clubs:

Commercial activities operated by clubs including bar and cafe facilities are subject to relevant sector guidelines.

Message From IRFU Rugby Development Director Colin McEntee:

“After ongoing dialogue, we welcome the clarification from Sport Ireland that contact training can resume in the Republic of Ireland from May 10th. We want to see a summer of fun for our sport – clubs, teams, pods and players will be able to choose how and when they get back out onto the pitch.

With matches permitted in the Republic of Ireland from June 7th, there will be a wide variety of game options available and clubs will be able to play each other at a local level from that time.

It is anticipated that a return to competitive structures will commence in August 2021 for all men’s and women’s adult teams, U20s, school, youth and minis starting at local and provincial level. This will be confirmed in due course.

Of all of the values of Irish Rugby, fun is the one we’ve missed the most in the last year. We encourage clubs to focus on a fun and safe environment in welcoming players back to rugby.

Message From IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin:

“We must remember at all times that COVID-19 has not been eliminated from this island. It is critical that clubs continue to minimise risk and adhere to all public health measures in place.

Rugby will only return in a meaningful way if we adopt the right behaviours that will keep ourselves, our teammates and our club mates safe.

It has been well over a year since most club players have been involved in competitive rugby and we have seen from other team sports that there is an increased risk of injury after a lengthy period without structured training.

That means clubs will have to be extra cautious around the training loads they are putting in place. Player welfare still applies around injury prevention just as much as it does in terms of COVID-19.

#ReadyForRugby Support:

In addition to the support available to you from your province, here are a list of resources for your club:

COVID-19 Safety Planning:

