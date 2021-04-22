New #ReadyForRugby Support Webinars Added

The IRFU have added a new series of webinars to the #ReadyForRugby support series to help clubs and schools in their return to rugby activity in the four provinces.

They cover a range of topics to offer guidance in player support, contact readiness, coaching young players, skill development and ways to play games for a fun summer of rugby.

Any individual who signs up for the series will also receive a video of each webinar to watch back on their own time.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 8: Understanding players’ needs in returning to rugby

Time: Tuesday April 27th, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-Player-Needs

Presenters to include: Ray Gadsden (Munster Rugby Participation Programmes Coordinator), Fraser Gow (Connacht Rugby Club & Community Administrator), IRFU Rugby Development Dept.

Suitable For: Coaches for all ages and abilities in clubs and schools

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 9: Back In The Game – Getting Contact Ready

Time: Thursday April 29th, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-8

Presenters: Dr Nicol van Dyk (Injury Surveillance and Medical Research Officer, IRFU), Dr Caithriona Yeomans (Medical Department High Performance Game Coordinator, IRFU), Patrick Dolan (PhD Researcher Irish Rugby Injury Surveillance (IRIS) Project, University of Limerick)

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 10: Using 7’s and 10’s In A Graduated Return To Rugby

Time: Tuesday May 4th, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-10

Presenters: Anthony Eddy (IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby), Simon Broughton (Leinster Rugby Elite Player Development Officer.

Suitable For: Players and Coaches for all ages and abilities in clubs and schools

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 11: Creating Games For Skill Development

Time: Thursday May 6th, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-11

Presenters: IRFU Coach Development Unit

Suitable For: Coaches for all ages and abilities in clubs and schools

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 12: Helping Players Transition From Mini To Youth Rugby

Time: Tuesday May 11th, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-12

Presenters: IRFU Coach Development Unit

Suitable For: All coaches of players aged 10 to 14 in clubs and schools

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 13: Helping Players Transition From Youth To Adult Rugby

Time: Tuesday May 18th, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-13

Presenters: IRFU Coach Development Unit

Suitable For: All coaches of players aged 15 to 20 in clubs and schools

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 14: Game On – Flexible Options To Get More Games Played

Time: Tuesday May 25th, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-14

Presenters: IRFU Rugby Development Department

Suitable For: Coaches, Teams Manager and anyone involved in organising rugby matches.

Previous #ReadyForRugby Support Webinars:

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 1:

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 2:

How To Run A Touch Rugby Competition Within Your Club

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 3:

Making Your Club An Amenity For Your Community

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 4:

An Introduction To Coaching Touch Rugby

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 5:

RugbyConnect Refresher For Administrators

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 6:

Protecting Player Performance: Warm ups – Why They Are Important And What To Include

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 7:

Training Hard & Smart Workload Guidelines