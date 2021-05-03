Ireland U20s Talent Camp held at IRFU HPC
Ireland U20 Head Coach Richie Murphy got his tenure under way with a talent camp of 38 players predominantly from the National Talent Squad (NTS) and Provincial Talent Squad (PTS) programmes.
The two day camp held at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in west Dublin required all participants to undergo PCR testing before being cleared to attend and involved two on-field sessions as well as a trial game.
The PwC sponsored Ireland U20s are commencing preparations ahead of the rescheduled 2021 U20 Six Nations Championships which will take place across June and July.
Richie Murphy, Ireland U20 head coach, commented,
“I’m delighted about the new role. Its’ been a really interesting couple of weeks. Over the last two weeks we have been really trying to build this squad that have come in for this camp. Its’ been really interesting to get around and talk to a lot of people and try to build our coaching team on the back of that and we feel like now we are in a good place to go forward.
A lot of these guys would be in the National Talent Squads, some of them would be in the Provincial Talent Squads and some of them would be club players. So a lot of these guys haven’t had a lot of involvement in rugby over the last while due to the COVID situation so it was good to get in touch with them, bring them in and see how enthusiastic and how hard they worked and obviously they are looking for another opportunity and try to wear a green jersey for the Irish U20s.”
Players in attendance:
|Connacht
|Eoin de Buitlear (Corinthians RFC)
|Connacht Academy
|Hubert Gilvary (Sligo RFC)
|NTS
|Diarmuid McCormack (DUFC)
|Connacht PTS
|Leinster
|Temi Asewunmi Lasisi (Lansdowne FC)
|Leinster PTS
|Lee Barron (DUFC)
|NTS
|Jack Boyle (UCD RFC)
|NTS
|Mark Boyle (Lansdowne FC)
|Leinster PTS
|Aaron Coleman (DUFC)
|Leinster PTS
|Harry Colbert (DUFC)
|Leinster PTS
|Donal Conroy (Naas RFC)
|Leinster PTS
|Tim Corkery (UCD RFC)
|NTS
|Ben Griffin (DUFC)
|Leinster PTS
|Matthew Grogan (Old Belvedere RFC)
|Leinster PTS
|Sam Illo (Old Wesley RFC)
|Leinster PTS
|Marcus Kiely (Naas RFC)
|Leinster PTS
|Ronan Loughnane (UCD RFC)
|Leinster PTS
|Josh O’Connor (UCD RFC)
|Leinster PTS
|Will Reilly (Barnhall RFC)
|Leinster PTS
|Aaron Rowan (Blackrock RFC)
|Leinster PTS
|Munster
|Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC)
|NTS
|Jack Delaney (Garryowen FC)
|Munster PTS
|Mark Donnelly (Garryowen FC)
|NTS
|John Forde (Cork Constitution FC)
|Munster PTS
|Jack Kelleher (UCC RFC)
|Munster PTS
|Aaron Leahy (CBC)
|NTS
|Conor Moloney (Ennis RFC)
|NTS
|Daniel Okeke (Shannon RFC)
|NTS
|Harry Riordan (UCC RFC)
|Munster PTS
|Jamie Shanahan (Garryowen FC)
|Munster PTS
|Jay Traynor (UL Bohemians RFC)
|Munster PTS
|Cian Whooley (UCC RFC)
|Munster PTS
|Ulster
|Oscar Egan (QUB RFC)
|Ulster PTS
|Conor McKee (QUB RFC)
|NTS
|George Saunderson (QUB RFC)
|NTS
|James McCormick (Ballymena RFC)
|Ulster Academy
|Lorcan McLaughlin (QUB RFC)
|NTS
|James Humphreys (QUB RFC)
|Ulster PTS
|Harry Sheridan (DUFC)
|NTS