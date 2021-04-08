Ireland Team Named To Face Wales In Women’s Six Nations

Head Coach Adam Griggs has named his Ireland Match Day 23 to face Wales in Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations game in Cardiff, with Sevens international Eve Higgins set for her XVs debut in the centre and uncapped backs Emily Lane and Stacey Flood included on the replacements bench.

Ireland will be captained by Ciara Griffin in the opening game of their 2021 Championship campaign at Cardiff Arms Park (Kick-off 5pm, live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player), with Griggs’ starting XV showing three changes to the side that beat Italy at Energia Park last October.

Higgins, who has starred for Ireland on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in recent seasons, has impressed during Ireland’s preparations for the Six Nations and earns her debut cap in midfield alongside the experienced Sene Naoupu.

Sevens internationals Lane and Flood are included on the bench for their first taste of Championship action.

Eimear Considine returns to the full-back jersey as one of the three changes in personnel from the victory over Italy last time out, with Lauren Delany switching to the right wing and Beibhinn Parsons lining out on the left.

21-year-old Higgins, capped 20 times for Ireland Sevens, partners Naoupu in midfield, while the half-back pairing of Hannah Tyrrell and Kathryn Dane are retained having impressed against the Azzurri.

There is an unchanged front row named by Griggs as Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Linda Djougang once again pack down together, with the fit-again Aoife McDermott returning to the second row alongside Nichola Fryday.

Griffin leads the side from number eight, with Dorothy Wall set for her fifth cap at blindside flanker and Claire Molloy named at openside.

Uncapped duo Lane and Flood provide the half-back cover on the replacements bench, where they are joined by forwards Neve Jones, Katie O’Dwyer, Laura Feely, Brittany Hogan and Hannah O’Connor, with Enya Breen providing the additional backline cover.

Commenting on his selection, Head Coach Griggs says the competition for places within the squad has intensified in recent weeks as the squad stepped up their preparations at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

“We are extremely confident in the squad we have selected,” he said. “We have had a great deal of time to prepare together and this group of players have earned the responsibility to bring the high standards we have set ourselves throughout training into this first game.

“Wales at home will bring a strong challenge and we need to make sure we start the game well and build a platform that allows us to play our game and start this competition off with a win.”

Ireland’s opening game of the 2021 Women’s Six Nations is live on RTÉ and the RTÉ Player in the Republic of Ireland, while there is coverage on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website for supporters in the UK.

IRELAND WOMEN’S Team & Replacements (v Wales Women, 2021 Women’s Six Nations Championship Round 2, Cardiff Arms Park, Saturday, April 10, kick-off 5pm)

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)(15 caps)

14. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)(12)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)*

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)(38)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)(8)

10. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(17)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)(10)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)(31)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(23)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(9)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)(13)

5. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)(15)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster)(4)

7. Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(70)

8. Ciara Griffin (Captain)(UL Bohemian/Munster)(33)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)(1)

17. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)(1)

18. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)(16)

19. Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)(1)

20. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster)(2)

21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)*

22. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)*

23. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster)(4).

* Denotes uncapped player