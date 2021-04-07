New #ReadyForRugby Support Webinars To Help Clubs & Schools Prepare To Perform

A new series of #ReadyForRugby Support Webinars will help ensure players and coaches are physically ready to train when rugby activity is permitted again.

The lunchtime webinars will map out in practical terms how to help players to prepare to perform and enjoy the game after a considerable period of time without any organised training.

A range of medical and athletic performance experts will deliver content in three 30 minute sessions and be on hand to answer live questions.

Any individual who signs up for the series will also receive a video of each webinar to watch back on their own time.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 6: Protecting Player Performance: Warm ups – Why They Are Important And What To Include

Time: Thursday 8th April 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-6

Presenters:

Dr Nicol van Dyk – Injury Surveillance and Medical Research Officer, IRFU

Dr Caithriona Yeomans – Medical Department High Performance Game Coordinator, IRFU

Patrick Dolan – PhD Researcher Irish Rugby Injury Surveillance (IRIS) Project, University of Limerick

Suitable For: Players and coaches in clubs and schools

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 7: Training Hard & Smart – Workload Guidelines For Return To Rugby

Time: Thursday 15th April 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-7

Presenters:

Martin Kennedy – IRFU National Talent Athletic Development Lead

Dr Nicol van Dyk – Injury Surveillance and Medical Research Officer, IRFU

Dr Caithriona Yeomans – Medical Department High Performance Game Coordinator, IRFU

Patrick Dolan – PhD Researcher Irish Rugby Injury Surveillance (IRIS) Project, University of Limerick

Suitable For: Anyone involved in planning training sessions and workload for club and schools players.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 8: Back In The Game – Getting Contact Ready

Time: Thursday 29th April 13:00 – 13:30

Registration link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-8

Presenters:

Dr Nicol van Dyk – Injury Surveillance and Medical Research Officer, IRFU

Dr Caithriona Yeomans – Medical Department High Performance Game Coordinator, IRFU

Patrick Dolan – PhD Researcher Irish Rugby Injury Surveillance (IRIS) Project, University of Limerick

Suitable For: Players and coaches in clubs and schools and anyone involved in planning training sessions.

Speaking about the series, Dr Caithriona Yeomans – Medical Department High Performance Game Coordinator, IRFU said:

“After the long period of waiting to return to rugby, it is vital that we are able to protect our player performance by reducing the risk of injury, and making sure players are ready to return.

“In the first webinar, we’ll show four simple warm up exercises you can do right now tohelp with injury prevention. As the series progresses we’ll work all the way through to getting players ready for contact rugby and a return to action while helping to develop an understanding of the importance of preparing to perform.”