Getting Better at Getting Better – IRFU Athletic Performance Leadership Group Discussion

The IRFU’s Athletic Performance Leadership group recently recorded a round table discussion covering a range of topics relevant to supporting elite players and those involved in elite pathway programmes.

The discussion was hosted by Nick Winkelman the IRFU’s Head of Elite Performance and Science and features insight from the Athletic Performance Leads at all four provinces – Charlie Higgins (Leinster Rugby), Tom Clough (Ulster Rugby), Dave Howarth (Connacht Rugby) and Denis Logan (Munster Rugby – 2018-2020).

Also contributing from the IRFU are Orlaith Curran (Women’s Rugby Athletic Performance Coach), Ed Slattery (7s Athletic Performance Coach), Allan Temple Jones (Head of Athletic Performance Sevens – 2018-2021) and Andy Whale (Data Scientist).

The broad ranging discussion covers a multitude of topics including; (approx times in brackets)