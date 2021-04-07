Ireland Women’s Rugby Podcast To Run During Six Nations
Irish Rugby supporters will have a new way of getting to know Ireland players during the 2021 Women’s Six Nations Championship.
The Ireland Women’s Rugby Podcast will drop on soundcloud every Wednesday in April.
Each of the four episodes will feature Ireland teammates talking to each other about their journeys, their best rugby memories and the things that matter to them outside the game.
The first episode in the limited series is available now at http://bit.ly/IRFU-POD-1
Featuring:
- Lindsay Peat, Stacey Flood and Dorothy Wall on the importance of family
- Laura Sheehan’s first try for Ireland
- Claire Molloy, Claire Boles and Stacey Flood on how they relax away from rugby
- Hannah O’Connor and Katie O’Dwyer on their international debuts
- Emma Hooban with a lesson for her younger self