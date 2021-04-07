Ireland Women’s Rugby Podcast To Run During Six Nations

Irish Rugby supporters will have a new way of getting to know Ireland players during the 2021 Women’s Six Nations Championship.

The Ireland Women’s Rugby Podcast will drop on soundcloud every Wednesday in April.

Each of the four episodes will feature Ireland teammates talking to each other about their journeys, their best rugby memories and the things that matter to them outside the game.

The first episode in the limited series is available now at http://bit.ly/IRFU-POD-1

Featuring: