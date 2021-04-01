Earls’ Score In The Running For Try Of The Championship

A sensational 2021 Guinness Six Nations certainly did not fail to deliver some memorable scores as every round produced tries that delighted rugby fans around the world.

From the first game to the last, the skill and talent on display provided many magical moments across 15 games as Wales ultimately were crowned this year’s champions.

There were 86 tries scored by the six teams in total during the Championship, with Wayne Pivac’s side finishing top of the try-scorers chart as well as the Guinness Six Nations table.

But which try deserves to be crowned the Try of the Championship? Only one can take the prize and it is time for you to have your say on which of the eight contenders was the best.

A – Arthur Vincent (Italy v FRANCE) France hit the ground running in the opening game of the Championship as they scored seven tries in a 50-10 win over Italy, with Arthur Vincent’s score the pick of the bunch. The visitors had already crossed twice when Antoine Dupont sprinkled his magic as the half hour approached, launching the move with a speculative kick from a loose Italy pass. His hack forward bounced over the head of Jacopo Trulla and into the hands of Gabin Villiere, who found the supporting run of Dupont to leave les Bleus with a two-on-one. Dupont sprinted towards the try-line before being brought down – but not before releasing an outrageous reverse offload to Vincent for the centre to stroll in under the posts. Try of the Championship Nominee: Arthur Vincent The pass from @Dupont9A was just 😍 Vote now if this is your favourite five pointer from the 2021 Guinness Six Nations! VOTE: https://t.co/bFC6P8nLBT#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/4ffYHGK2oi — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) April 1, 2021

B – Luca Sperandio (ITALY v France)

Italy showed their attacking intent from the first whistle against France and while their curtain-raiser ended in defeat, the Azzurri went down fighting with a wonderful try.

With the ball working its way out to the right hand side, quick hands gave Luca Sperandio the time and space to venture down the flank, before putting boot to ball.

With the French defence caught unawares, the Benetton winger collected his own kick on the full before seeing off the attention of Brice Dulin to cross the whitewash.

Try of the Championship Nominee: Luca Sperandio A simply superb finish from the @Federugby winger! VOTE: https://t.co/bFC6P86adj#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/ZZrgzUNikW — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) April 1, 2021

C – Duhan van der Merwe (England v SCOTLAND)

Duhan van der Merwe announced himself on the Guinness Six Nations stage in style as he helped Scotland rewrite the history books in his first ever Championship start.

You had to go back to 1983 for the last time that Scotland emerged from Twickenham with a victory, but the Edinburgh winger’s first half effort made sure that run came to an end.

Sean Maitland’s excellent reach to claw Finn Russell’s spiral bomb provided Scotland with field position to work with, before the ball was flung from right to left in the blink of an eye.

But even when the ball landed in the 25-year-old’s hands, he still had plenty of work to do to make it to the try line, with a sea of English shirts standing in his way.

D – Jonny May (ENGLAND v Italy)

England fans have become accustomed to watching Jonny May score tries that seem impossible to us mere mortals but his effort against Italy may well be his best yet.

As half-time approached, Elliot Daly found May with space on his left and the Gloucester winger sprinted down the touchline until it looked like Luca Sperandio would stop his progress.

May had other ideas though and just as Sperandio went in for the challenge, the 30-year-old leaped like an Olympic high jumper to miss the despairing tackle of the Italian winger.

It was then all about the finish. Displaying his athletic prowess, May managed to dot the ball down before his legs landed into touch for a try that really had to be seen to be believed.

Try of the Championship Nominee: @J0nnyMay Was it a bird or was it a plane…..no it was just Jonny May! Does he get your vote @EnglandRugby fans? VOTE: https://t.co/bFC6P8nLBT#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/RIfsYvm7wE — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) April 1, 2021

E – Louis Rees-Zammit (Scotland v WALES)

Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit scored the match-winning try against Ireland on his Guinness Six Nations debut before delivering another demonstration of his class in round 2.

The 20-year-old wing sensation crossed twice against Scotland as his side triumphed 25-24 in Edinburgh, with his second try proving to be the decisive score once again.

With ten minutes left to play, Rees-Zammit received the ball on the right and raced down the wing before chipping the ball over Stuart Hogg, gathering and dotting down for a stunning try.

F – Damian Penaud (England v FRANCE)

England may have crushed France’s Grand Slam ambitions in round 4, but les Bleus provided another reminder of why they are one of the most exciting attacking teams in world rugby.

Starting with a lineout just outside the England 22, France executed a perfect training ground routine as Julien Marchand threw long to Gael Fickou, who offloaded to Antoine Dupont.

From there the ball went to Matthieu Jalibert and the number 10 ran a superb line to suck in two England defenders before finding Damian Penaud to finish a brilliant move in the corner.

Try of the Championship Nominee: @PenaudD This was an incredible team try from @FranceRugby….does it get your vote? VOTE: https://t.co/bFC6P8nLBT#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/waiAtRxy5v — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) April 1, 2021

G – Keith Earls (IRELAND v England)

Keith Earls crossed the whitewash after 21 minutes to set Ireland on course to securing an impressive 32-18 win over defending champions England on ‘Super Saturday’.

It was a move straight from the training ground as Rob Herring deliberately overthrew a lineout on halfway, where Jack Conan outjumped Tom Curry and patted the ball back inside to Earls.

The Ireland speedster ran a brilliant inside line past Billy Vunipola, then showed off his fancy footwork to jink past Jonny May and hare his way to the corner all in a matter of seconds.

H – Damian Penaud (FRANCE v Scotland)

The final game of the 2021 Championship had everything you could possibly wish for in terms of rugby entertainment – including another magnificent try from France.

With les Bleus chasing the title in Paris, the hosts came out firing in the second half as Damian Penaud finished off a slick move with a fabulous piece of individual skill.

Starting from inside France’s own 22, Brice Dulin started the move with a weaving run before finding Romain Ntamack, who kept the move going until he was brought down near halfway.

The ball was recycled by Antoine Dupont and after a fabulous offload from Virimi Vakatawa, Penaud chipped the ball over Finn Russell before chasing it down and getting the vital touch.