ReadyForRugby Support Webinar: An Introduction To Coaching Touch Rugby

The IRFU’s series of #ReadyForRugby Support Webinars continue on Thursday with a lunchtime session on ‘An Introduction To Coaching Touch Rugby.’

Following on from last week’s Support Webinar on ‘How To Run A Touch Rugby Competition Within Your Club’, Thursday’s webinar is designed to help clubs and schools who want to know more about touch rugby as an offering to players for skill development, fitness and fun. It will provide an overview of resources available for first-time coaches of touch rugby.

The webinar will hear from the IRFU’s COVID-19 Project Team and Billy Ngawini from the Ireland Touch Association.

“The Ireland Touch Association is once again delighted to partner with to IRFU to present some fun and easy Touch Rugby sessions,” Ngawini said. “The session plans have been designed to comply with Government restrictions and allow a competitive fun game to be played within pods of 15. We will outline some of the key skills involved in the sessions and discuss their importance to the game of Touch Rugby but also, how they will improve your rugby skills.”

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 4: An Introduction To Coaching Touch Rugby

Time: Thursday 1st April 2021, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/RFR-Web-4

Presenters:

Billy Ngawini (Ireland Touch Association)

IRFU COVID-19 Project Team

Suitable For:

Adult & Age-Grade Coaches

Team Managers

Club Officers & Volunteers.

Touch Rugby Sample Training Sessions:

Touch Rugby Sample Training Sessions are now available as part of Irish Rugby’s Level Up Development Resources For Clubs and Schools.

The full suite of Level Up resources are available at https://www.irishrugby.ie/running-your-club/levelup/

Touch Rugby Sample Training Session 1: [Click Here To Download]

Features:

Tagger (10 Minutes)

Skills Relay (10 Minutes)

4v4 Modified Touch Rugby (20 Minutes)

Attack The Seven (20 Minutes)

Brumbies Touch Modified Rules (20 Minutes)

Touch Rugby Sample Training Session 2: [Click Here To Download]

Features:

Keep Ball (10 Minutes)

2 Player Drive (10 Minutes)

Brumbies Touch Modified Rules (20 Minutes)

Attack The Seven (20 Minutes)

Modified Touch (20 Minutes)

Touch Rugby Sample Training Session 3: [Click Here To Download]

Features: