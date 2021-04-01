HSBC Paris Sevens Scheduled For May Postponed

Due to the increased Covid-19 risks and restrictions implemented in France it has been decided to postpone the HSBC Paris Sevens , originally scheduled to take place in May as the first rounds of the women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021.

The decision follows a recommendation by the French Rugby Federation (FFR) Medical Commission to the FFR Board and is fully supported by World Rugby. The welfare and safety of players, officials and the wider community is paramount and the dynamic and evolving nature of the situation in France made it a necessary and common-sense decision to postpone.

Discussions are continuing between World Rugby and the FFR towards finding an alternative date to host the event later in the year following the Olympic Games.

“While it is obviously disappointing for all involved to have to postpone the HSBC Paris Sevens – Marcoussis event, it is a common sense, welfare based decision guided the FFR Medical Commission given the dynamic and evolving state of the current COVID-19 situation in France. The health, safety and wellbeing of players, fans and the wider community remains our top consideration,” World Rugby Chief Executive, Alan Gilpin, said.

“We continue to work in close collaboration with all stakeholders as we look forward to what promises to be a compact and thrilling HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 following the Olympic Games.”

The planned schedule for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 was unveiled in March and includes five Women’s and four Men’s rounds, with the addition of a further two potential Men’s events under discussion.

Following the Olympic Games the Series will commence with a men’s event in Singapore on 29-30 October, followed by joint Men’s and Women’s rounds in Hong Kong on 5-7 November, Dubai on 3-4 December, followed by an exciting climax in Cape Town on 10-12 December.

Detailed discussions are continuing with London and Vancouver on the viability of hosting Men’s events in the window following the Olympic Games and prior to the HSBC Singapore Sevens in October and further updates to the schedule will be given when available.

The health and wellbeing of players, fans and the wider community remains top priority and both World Rugby and the host organisations will work closely with the relevant national governments and health agencies to ensure the safe and secure delivery of the events.