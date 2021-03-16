COVID-19 Restrictions Update for NI Clubs

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby welcome today’s update on the Executive’s Pathway out of COVID-19 restrictions, which gave an indicative date of 12 April for outdoor training to resume for NI sports clubs affiliated with recognised Governing Bodies in small groups of up to 15 people.

This change will allow for rugby clubs in Northern Ireland to begin planning for a safe and measured return to rugby from a potential date of 12 April.

Earlier today, the IRFU launched its #ReadyForRugby initiative to help the rugby community across the province plan for a return to some possible activity in the weeks ahead.

For more information on #ReadyForRugby, click here to view a full campaign overview.

Further updates from the NI Executive – and other stakeholders, including Sport NI and the Department for Communities – will be shared directly as soon as is practicable to provide guidance to NI clubs when it becomes available.

Updates from the Government of Ireland around the lifting of restrictions for clubs and schools will be communicated as soon as they are available.

Clubs are reminded that no collective training is permitted under the current NI Executive and Government of Ireland guidelines.

For the most up-to-date information from the NI Executive, visit: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/coronavirus-covid-19-regulations-guidance-what-restrictions-mean-you