Details Confirmed For Next Week’s Guinness PRO14 Final

The final chapter of the Guinness PRO14 will take place on Saturday, March 27 where defending champions Leinster will face Munster at the RDS, with a 5pm kick-off time.

The Championship final will be broadcast live by eir Sport and TG4 in the Republic of Ireland, with Premier Sports screening the contest live across the UK in addition to DAZN’s coverage in Italy and SuperSport’s showing in South Africa.

Despite their historic rivalry and track record of high-placed finishes in the Championship, this will be only the third time that Leinster and Munster have faced each other in deciding game of the season.

The first encounter took place on December 15, 2001 at the old Lansdowne Road where a 14-man Leinster side won the first ever Celtic League trophy.

It was 10 years later when the teams would duel it out for the Celtic crown. Munster saw off the then freshly-minted European champions at Thomond Park on May 28, 2011.

Now, having won their respective Conferences in the Guinness PRO14, Leinster will host Munster by virtue of their superior match points total at their home ground.

The winners will become the 20th champions of the tournament since it began life as the Celtic League in 2001. Leinster are seeking to extend their record by winning an eighth title, while Munster are aiming to win their fourth crown and first since 2011.