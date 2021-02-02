Ireland Squad Update: Baird And Coombes Added As Doris And Roux Ruled Out

The Ireland squad will train at the IRFU High Performance centre today as they continue their preparations for the start of the Guinness Six Nations .

Caelan Doris and Quinn Roux have returned to their respective Provinces for further medical assessment.

Caelan has flagged some symptoms that could be associated with concussion. He has returned to Leinster to allow his symptoms to be appropriately assessed and investigated.

Quinn has a neck complaint that has not settled so he has returned to Connacht.

Munster backrow Gavin Coombes and Leinster lock Ryan Baird will train with the Ireland squad this week.

All other squad members are expected to train this week.

On Sunday, the Ireland squad had an intense training hit-out against Ulster at the IRFU High Performance Centre. Irish Rugby TV heard from Paul O’Connell, Iain Henderson and Dan McFarland at the session – watch here.