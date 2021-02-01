Ireland And Ulster Squads Come Together For Training Workout

The Ireland squad stepped up their preparations for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales with an intense training hit-out against Ulster at the IRFU High Performance Centre yesterday.

Having assembled at their Carton House base last Wednesday, Andy Farrell‘s 36-man Championship squad have been putting the building blocks in place ahead of the 2021 campaign and Sunday’s workout against Ulster was a hugely beneficial session in advance of the Round 1 trip to Cardiff.

Just as they did during last year’s Six Nations, Dan McFarland‘s Ulster squad – who are currently preparing for their return to Guinness PRO14 action later this month – provided excellent opposition for Ireland, with both teams gaining a huge amount from the afternoon in Dublin.

Hear from Ireland second row Iain Henderson, Ireland Forwards Coach Paul O’Connell and Ulster Head Coach McFarland below.