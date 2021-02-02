New Level Up Event Added As Exciting Line Up Confirmed For Unit Workshop

Over 10,000 players and coaches have registered to date for the series which has provided a useful insight into Positional and Unit Play.

An additional workshop on ‘Core Skill Development’ has now been added to the schedule and will be available for registration soon.

Meanwhile the first of the Unit Workshops takes place on Wednesday with registration open until 12:30 pm.

Jamie Turkington and Kieran Hurrell will present Backline Attack & Defence.

Jamie is IRFU Coach Development Manager while Kieran is a Player & Coach Development Officer with Leinster.

Player insight will come from Hayden Hyde, a member of the Ulster Rugby Academy. Hayden, who qualified through the IQ Rugby programme, has featured at all age grades for Ireland and made his U20s debut last year.

The referee perspective will be provided by international referee Joy Neville while Ireland Women’s Head Coach Adam Griggs will provide a coaching view.

Each workshop focuses on a different aspect of play by analysing footage from age-grade, amateur, academy and professional rugby. The Level Up sessions are online and 30 minutes in length. All feature a Q&A section where attendees can have their own questions answered.

Level Up Unit Workshops