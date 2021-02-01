Back Three: Level Up Player Workshop Line Up Confirmed

Registration is open on the remaining events under the theme:

Developing Positional Understanding Through Watching Rugby.

Jonny Gillespie will present the workshop. Jonny is a Talent Development Officer with Ulster. Coaching insight will come from Damien McCabe who is a Leinster Rugby Coach & Player Development Officer.

Ireland international Lauren Delany will offer player insight.

IRFU High Performance Referee Sean Gallagher provides match official insight.

Each workshop focuses on a different aspect of positional play by analysing footage from age-grade, amateur, academy and professional rugby. The series will conclude with a look at unit skills for both backs and forwards,

Sessions will be led by coach and player development staff from all four provinces with added insight from coaches, referees and elite players.

Each workshop is online and 30 minutes in length. All feature a Q&A section where attendees can have their own questions answered.

Level Up Workshop Series: “Developing Positional Understanding Through Watching Rugby”

Position Workshops

Tuesday January 26th Half Backs with Kieran Hallett, Fiach O’Loughlin, Ellen Murphy, Larissa Muldoon and Frank Murphy. Finished Wednesday January 27th Centres with Noel O’Meara, Gavin Foley, Enya Breen, Damien McCabe and Andrew Brace. Finished Thursday January 28th Second Rows with Declan O’Brien, Owen Mullowney, Aoife McDermott, Ben Armstrong and Sean Gallagher. Finished Friday January 29th Front Rows with Kenny Knaggs, Conor Galvin, Chloe Pearse, Marcus Hanan and Andrew Brace. Finished Monday February 1st Back Rows with JP Walsh, Brendan O’Connor, Anna Caplice, Tom McKeown and Joy Nevillle Finished Tuesday February 2nd Back Three with Jonny Gillespie, Damien McCabe, Lauren Delaney, Ben Moxham & Sean Gallagher Register For Back Three Workshop