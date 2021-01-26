Back Rows: Level Up Player Workshop Line Up Confirmed

The line up for the Backs Rows’ Level Up workshop on Monday February 1st has been confirmed.

Registration is open on the 7 remaining events under the theme:

Developing Positional Understanding Through Watching Rugby.

JP Walsh and Brendan O’Connor will co-present the workshop for back rows. JP is a Coach Development Officer with Connacht Rugby. Brendan is a Munster Rugby Coach & Player Development Officer.

Ireland international Anna Caplice will offer player insight.

Coaching insight will come from Energia All-Ireland League stalwart and Maynooth University Player Development Manager Tom McKeown.

IRFU High Performance Referee Joy Neville provides match official insight.

The series is suitable for players of a wide range of ages and abilities and kicks off Tuesday January 26th to help players develop their game by taking a fresh look at how they look at rugby.

Each workshop will focus on a different aspect of positional play by analysing footage from age-grade, amateur, academy and professional rugby. The series will conclude with a look at unit skills for both backs and forwards,

Sessions will be led by coach and player development staff from all four provinces with added insight from coaches, referees and elite players.

Each workshop is online and 30 minutes in length. All feature a Q&A section where attendees can have their own questions answered.

Level Up Workshop Series: “Developing Positional Understanding Through Watching Rugby”

Position Workshops

Unit Workshops:

IRFU Training and Education Manager Colin Moran says:

“This is a player-focused programme with the aim of helping players look at rugby in new ways – to ‘train their eye’ on aspects of positional play that they may not have noticed before.

“Though the workshops are short in duration, by tailoring each one to a specific playing position to include the insight of coaches and referees, we can really drill down into the kinds of things that players should notice that will ultimately help them in their development.”