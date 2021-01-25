Front Rows: Level Up Player Workshop Line Up Confirmed
The line up for the Front Rows’ Level Up workshop on Friday January 29th has been confirmed.
Registration is now open all 8 planned events under the theme:
Developing Positional Understanding Through Watching Rugby.
Kenny Knaggs and Conor Galvin will co-present the workshop for front rows. Kenny is a Community Rugby Officer with Leinster Rugby. Conor is a Connacht Rugby Coach Development Officer.
Ireland international Chloe Pearse will be joined by Leinster forward and former Ireland U20 international Marcus Hanan in offering player insight.
IRFU High Performance Referee Andy Brace provides match official insight.
The series is suitable for players of a wide range of ages and abilities and kicks off Tuesday January 26th to help players develop their game by taking a fresh look at how they look at rugby.
Each workshop will focus on a different aspect of positional play by analysing footage from age-grade, amateur, academy and professional rugby. The series will conclude with a look at unit skills for both backs and forwards,
Sessions will be led by coach and player development staff from all four provinces with added insight from coaches, referees and elite players.
Each workshop is online and 30 minutes in length. All feature a Q&A section where attendees can have their own questions answered.
Level Up Workshop Series: “Developing Positional Understanding Through Watching Rugby”
Position Workshops
|Tuesday January 26th
|Half Backs with Kieran Hallett, Fiach O’Loughlin, Ellen Murphy, Larissa Muldoon and Frank Murphy.
|
Register For Half Backs Workshop
|Wednesday January 27th
|Centres with Noel O’Meara, Gavin Foley, Enya Breen, Damien McCabe and Andrew Brace.
|
Register For Centres Workshop
|Thursday January 28th
|Second Rows with Declan O’Brien, Owen Mullowney, Aoife McDermott, Ben Armstrong and Sean Gallagher.
|
Register For Second Rows Workshop
|Friday January 29th
|Front Rows with Kenny Knaggs, Conor Galvin, Chloe Pearse, Marcus Hanan and Andrew Brace.
|
Register For Front Rows Workshop
|Monday February 1st
|Back Rows
|
Register For Back Rows Workshop
|Tuesday February 2nd
|Back Three
|
Register For Back Three Workshop
Unit Workshops:
|Wednesday February 3rd
|Backline Attack & Defence
|
Register For Backline Attack & Defence Workshop
|Thursday February 4th
|Scrum & Lineout
|
Register For Scrum & Lineout Workshop
IRFU Training and Education Manager Colin Moran says:
“This is a player-focused programme with the aim of helping players look at rugby in new ways – to ‘train their eye’ on aspects of positional play that they may not have noticed before.
“Though the workshops are short in duration, by tailoring each one to a specific playing position to include the insight of coaches and referees, we can really drill down into the kinds of things that players should notice that will ultimately help them in their development.”