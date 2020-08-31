National Referee Panels For 2020/21 Season Confirmed

The IRFU have confirmed its National Referee Panels for the 2020/21 season.

Six referees have been added to the 52 person group for the coming season. As Level 3 match officials, they will service Energia All-Ireland League and domestic representative fixtures.

The new additions are drawn from all four provinces:

Kevin Coffey (Munster Association of Referees)

Sam Holt (Assocation of Referees Leinster Branch)

Andy Fogarty (Association of Referees Connacht Branch)

Peter McClure (Ulster Societies Rugby Football Referees)

Tomás O’Sullivan (Munster Association Of Referees)

Michael Forrestal (Association Of Referees Leinster Branch)

The IRFU National Referee Panels are in full as follows:

High Performance: Andy Brace (MAR), George Clancy (MAR), Seán Gallagher (ARLB), Frank Murphy (MAR), Joy Neville (MAR).

High Performance Development Group: Chris Busby (USRFR), Eoghan Cross (MAR), Peter Martin (USRFR), Rob O’Sullivan (MAR).

Level 1: Kieran Barry (MAR), Dermot Blake (ARLB), Dan Carson (USRFR), Andrew Cole (ARLB), Nigel Correll (ARLB), Jonny Erskine (USRFR), Stuart Gaffikin (USRFR),Paul Haycock (ARLB), Cillian Hogan (ARLB), Eddie Hogan-O’Connell (MAR), Richard Horgan (MAR), Shane Kierans (MAR), Mark Patton (USRFR), Jonathan Peak (USRFR), Oisin Quinn (USRFR).

Level 2: Jason Cairns (ARCB), John Carvill (ARLB), Stuart Douglas (USRFR), Richard Kerr (USRFR), Chris Lough (USRFR), Barrie O’Connell (MAR), Henry Richmond (USRFR), Glenn Sheridan (ARLB), Rob Watson (USRFR), Johnny Wilson (USRFR).

Level 3: Kevin Coffey (MAR), Grainne Crabtree (USRFR), Keane Davison (USRFR), John Flynn (ARLB), Andrew Fogarty (ARCB), Michael Forrestal (ARLB), Sam Holt (ARLB), Peter McClure (USRFR), Robbie McGreer (USRFR), Andrew Mitchell (USRFR), Barry Moloney (MAR), Paul O’Connor (MAR), Enda O’Shea (MAR), Tomás O’Sullivan (MAR), Padraic Reidy (ARLB), Colm Roche (ARLB), Mike Scanlon (MAR), Paudie Sheehan (MAR).

Interested in becoming a match official? Click here for upcoming New Referees Courses.