IRFU PCR Testing Negative in Connacht and Munster

The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can confirm that the PCR testing of players and staff at Connacht and Munster has produced zero positive results.

153 players and staff have been tested across the two provinces this week. In addition the eight IRFU match officials have produced zero positive results from their latest round of testing.

The staff and players from Connacht, Munster and the match officials have been cleared to participate in this weekend’s Guinness PRO14 fixtures at the Aviva Stadium. Players and staff are currently tested each match week.

To date there have been 1231 tests conducted across the IRFU professional player and staff group and 9 positive tests reported from the academy system.