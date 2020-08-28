New Referees Courses Launched for 2020/21

New Referees Courses are being made available across the four provinces in October 2020.

The programme is designed to offer people with an interest in sport the opportunity to try their hand at rugby refereeing.

The one day courses typically start at 9.30am in the morning and run until 4.30pm with an hour for lunch.

Please note that due to ongoing public health measures, attendance is only possibly by pre-registering. Strict health & safety protocols will be in place at each event.

Dudley Phillips is IRFU Head Of Referees:

“The value of sport as an outlet for mental and physical wellbeing has come into clear focus in recent months, particularly the opportunity to be part of a live sporting experience,” he said.

“Refereeing offers unique access to the world of rugby and is highly rewarding for those who come onto our pathway and avail of the support programmes and mentoring in place.

“These referee courses bring people together from a wide variety of backgrounds. For many, it’s a way back into the sport after playing or coaching while some are new to the game as parents or from another field sport. Regardless of your rugby knowledge or ambition there is a level for everyone and we’re looking forward to providing that opportunity again in October.”

CONNACHT:

Date: Saturday 17th October

Location: Ard Rí Hotel, Tuam.

To Attend: Please register your interest with Referee Development & Education Manager

Peter Fitzgibbon by emailing peter.fitzgibbon@irfu.ie

More Info: https://www.connachtrugby.ie/community/becoming-a-referee/

LEINSTER:

Date: Saturday October 10th, 2020

Location: Dublin

To Attend: Please register your interest with Leinster Rugby Referee Development Officer Sam Holt by emailing sam.holt@leinsterrugby.ie

More Info: https://www.leinsterrugby.ie/new-referees-course/

MUNSTER:

Date: Saturday October 31st

Location: Charleville

To Attend: Please register your interest with Munster Rugby Referee Development Manager Chris Harrington by emailing chris.harrington@irfu.ie

More Info: https://www.munsterrugby.ie/domestic_news/interesting-in-becoming-a-referee/

ULSTER:

Date: Saturday 24th October

Location: Belfast

To Attend: Please register your interest with Ulster Rugby Referee Development Manager Richard Kerr by emailing richard.kerr@irfu.ie

More Info: https://www.ulsterrugby.com/rugby-in-ulster/rugby-development/referees/become-a-referee/