All players must register on the new IRFU RugbyConnect system if they want to play rugby this season.

Register To Play – Register Today – click here

RugbyConnect is the sole platform for all aspects of game and competition management. It features a wide range of paperless functionalities to help volunteers manage areas such as safeguarding and club membership.

Every player must register individually in order to be eligible to play at any level this season.

Registration is simple and only takes 5 minutes; simply select the province you are in, the club you are playing for and then register on the system.

For more on RugbyConnect visit www.irishrugby.ie/rugbyconnect