Register To Play- Register Today

31st August 2020 17:10

By Editor

A new season structure for 2020/21 including a nine game Energia All-Ireland League has been announced.

All players must register on the new IRFU RugbyConnect system if they want to play rugby this season.

RugbyConnect is the sole  platform for all aspects of game and competition management. It features a wide range of paperless functionalities to help volunteers manage areas such as safeguarding and club membership.

Every player must register individually in order to be eligible to play at any level this season.

Registration is simple and only takes 5 minutes; simply select the province you are in, the club you are playing for and then register on the system.

For more on RugbyConnect visit www.irishrugby.ie/rugbyconnect 

 

