IRFU Issue Guidelines For Clubs In Laois, Kildare & Offaly

The Government Of Ireland have introduced a number of measures for residents of Kildare, Laois and Offaly to protect the vulnerable and stop the spread of COVID-19.

These measures are effective from Saturday August 8th and will be reviewed after a period of two weeks.

Travel and transport restrictions are in place. For the purpose of clarity, the IRFU is reminding residents of Kildare, Laois and Offaly that they cannot travel outside their county for the purpose of amateur rugby training or matches or to attend a rugby club.

Travel to clubs in Kildare, Laois and Offaly from outside these counties is also not permitted.

The Government of Ireland have also advised that while no sporting events or matches should take place, non-contact training outdoors in a maximum group of 15 people may continue.

As per the Reduced Activities Stage of the IRFU Return To Rugby Summary Roadmap, Clubs in Kildare, Laois and Offaly may only operate under the following restrictions:

Reduced Activities Permitted For Clubs In Kildare, Laois & Offaly

Full team training is not permitted

Training Groups are limited to 15 people per pitch

This must include a minimum of 2 coaches

COVID-19 Club Compliance Officer must be present

Face coverings should be worn by non-players

Maintain social distancing at all times

All gyms are required to close

No sharing of equipment is allowed

Individual fitness only

Sharing/passing of rugby ball only permitted between members of same household

Players may use their own ball for closed skills g. kicking, lineout throwing, pass to target

Club Members must travel to training alone or with members of same household

All clubs members must continue to complete a Pre-Rugby Personal Assessment Form before training

Observe the IRFU’s KNOW > SHOW > GO Guidelines

Public Health Measures:

As per government guidelines, all club members should continue to do the things

that will protect yourself and others. This is the best way of interrupting the transmission of the virus:

Frequent hand washing, cough and sneeze etiquette, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces

Keep a safe distance of 2 metres from other people, especially those not among your close contacts

Minimise your number of close contacts as much as possible and keep a record of your daily contacts in order to facilitate rapid contact tracing if you are diagnosed with COVID-19

Wear a face covering when using public transport, in retail settings or any other indoor setting where physical distancing cannot be maintained

Know and self-monitor for the symptoms of COVID-19. If you have symptoms, you should self-isolate immediately and contact your GP without delay

Download the COVID Tracker app

Stay informed through trusted information sources and follow official public health advice

The guidelines may be downloaded in full by clicking here.