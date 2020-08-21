Irish Rugby United In Support For #RugbyAgainstRacism

Ahead of the resumption of professional rugby this weekend Irish Rugby – the IRFU, Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster Rugby – and Rugby Players Ireland wish to underline our on-going commitment to offering a game for all, with messaging and support through #RugbyAgainstRacism across the opening weekend of the returning Guinness PRO14.

We believe that rugby can transcend barriers and difference of race, gender, religion and sexual orientation.

Through the IRFU Spirit of Rugby programme, we seek to promote the core values of the game – Respect, Inclusivity, Integrity, Fun and Excellence and educate those within the game about their rights and responsibilities on and off the field.

This weekend we will use #RugbyAgainstRacism at matches and across our digital platforms to underline that racism has no place in our sport, or in society.

We are also committed to meeting with organisations that operate in this area to ensure that we continue to provide an environment that is open to everyone who wishes to play, coach or volunteer within our sport.

#RugbyAgainstRacism

Spirit Of Rugby – Respect, Inclusivity, Integrity, Fun, Excellence