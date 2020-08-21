Jump to main content

Andrew Brace on Duty for Leinster Munster Guinness PRO14 Return

21st August 2020 08:47

By Editor

As the Guinness PRO14 returns this weekend with all four provinces featuring at the Aviva Stadium the IRFU’s panel of top referees will get their first outing in almost five months.

Andrew Brace has been given the whistle for the fixture between Leinster and Munster and will be supported by George Clancy and Joy Neville in the AR roles.

Andrew’s last game was the Guinness PRO14 clash between the Dragons and the Cheetahs at Rodney Parade on the 29th February.  Earlier in the month he had taken control of the Guinness Six Nations fixture between France and Italy at the Stade de France.  This will be Andrew’s eight interprovincial derby fixture.

Former Munster, Connacht and Ireland 'A' scrum half Frank Murphy is part of the match official panel for the GUINNESS PRO14 final series ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

On Sunday Frank Murphy is in charge of Connacht v Ulster.  Frank will have AR support from Sean Gallagher and Chris Busby.

Frank’s last outing was on the 23rd February as Cardiff Blues hosted Benetton in the Guinness PRO14.  This will be the fifth interprovincial derby game that Frank has officiated. 

Saturday 22nd August, 2020

Guinness PRO14

Leinster v Munster: A. Brace (Ref) , G. Clancy (AR1), J. Neville (AR2), B. MacNeice (TMO)

Sunday 23rd August, 2020

Guinness PRO14

Connacht v Leinster: F. Murphy (Ref), S. Gallagher (AR1), C. Busby (AR2), O. Hodges (TMO)