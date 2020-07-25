Canterbury Give It A Try Ready For Launch In 2020

The roll-out of IRFU Programmes for 2020 continues this week with the launch of Canterbury Give It A Try across the four provinces.

28 clubs have announced an August start date with more to be announced in the coming week. You can keep an eye on this page for the latest updates.

Give It A Try is run in selected clubs for girls aged 8 to 14 to learn how to play rugby in a safe and fun environment.

The 2020 programme was due to go ahead in May and will now take place as a modified programme over 4 weeks.

All participating clubs have a comprehensive COVID-19 Health & Safety Plan in place and completed IRFU safety training unique to the programme.

Amanda Greensmith is IRFU Women’s Development Manager commented,

“We’re hugely proud of the Canterbury Give It A Try programme and all the preparation that will make it a reality in 2020,”

“We’re taking a back to basics approach for this year. The focus will be on safety and fun over four weeks as clubs continue their #ReturnToRugby journey.

“We’ve seen in the past couple of years that participation in an introductory programme like this brings new members into clubs. We expect this year will be no different in that sense.”

There is a €10 fee for the four-week course which goes directly to the club.

Confirmed venues to date and contact details are available below.

CONNACHT

Ballinrobe:

Starting: Saturday August 8th, 11:00 – 12:00

Contact: Brendan Flanagan (ardaunwest@gmail.com, 087 2194761)

Connemara:

Starting: Monday August 4th, 18:30 – 20:00

Contact: Ian Shanahan (sailorianwest@gmail.com, 087 7086500)

Creggs:

Starting: Sunday August 9th, 11:30 – 12:30

Contact: Michael Glennon (rookwoodglenn@yahoo.com, 089 450 8759)

Oughterard:

Starting: TBC

Contact: Norman Tierney (oughterardrugbyfootballclub@gmail.com, 087 6181292)

LEINSTER

Balbriggan:

Starting: Monday August 10th, 19:00 – 20:00

Contact: Emma O’Kennedy (emmaokennedy@gmail.com, 086 3600303)

Boyne:

Starting: Wednesday August 12th, 19:00 – 20:00

Contact: Patrick McCleery, (p.mccleery@yahoo.ie, 087 9870200)

Clane:

Starting: Tuesday August 11th, 19:30 – 20:30

Contact: Jim Kehoe (gilltown@live.ie, 086 0232091)

Coolmine:

Starting: Monday August 10th, 19:00 – 20:00

Contact: Shauna Peters (Coolminegirls@outlook.com, 086 0604059)

Kilkenny:

Starting: Wednesday August 5th, 18:00 – 19:00

Contact: Vinny O’Shea (Kilkennyrfcsec@gmail.com, 086 8265970)

MU Barnhall:

Starting: Wednesday August 12th, 19:00 – 20:00

Contact: Grainne Carroll (gracarroll1@gmail.com, 087 9050660)

North Kildare:

Starting: Wednesday August 12th, 19:00 – 20:00

Contact: John Crumpton (john@crumpton.name, 085 8720793)

Old Belvedere:

Starting: Tuesday August 11th, 18:30 – 19:30

Contact: Niamh Lynch (belvoyouthgirls@gmail.com, 087 6725017)

Portarlington:

Starting: Wednesday August 12th, 18:30 – 19:30

Contact: Cormac Smith (cormacsmithauto@gmail.com, 087 8376614)

Railway Union:

Starting: Monday August 10th, 17:30 – 18:30

Contact: Claire Byrne (girlsrugby@railwayunionrfc.com, 087 6788985)

Roscrea:

Starting: Wednesday August 19th, 19:30 – 20:30

Contact: Ciara Maher (ciaramaher@yahoo.ie, 087 2024936)

St Mary’s College RFC:

Starting: Sunday August 9th, 12:00 – 13:00

Contact: Sarah Fallon (girlsrugby@smcrfc.com, 087 1245700)

Wexford Wanderers:

Starting: Wednesday August 12th, 19:00 – 20:00

Contact: Anna Marie Russell (annamarierussell@gmail.com, 087 9054102)

MUNSTER

Abbeyfeale:

Starting: Saturday August 8th, 11:00 – 12:00

Contact: William Cremin (mutleyjon@yahoo.co.uk, 087 6495296)

Ballincollig:

Starting: Wednesday August 5th, 19:00 – 20:00

Contact: Odhran O’Keeffe (odhran.okeeffe@live.ie, 085 8030012)

Highfield:

Starting: Monday August 10th, 18:30 – 19:30

Contact: Sorcha Healy (Sorcha.healy@gmail.com, 086 854 3784)

Killarney:

Starting: Saturday August 8th, 11:00 – 12:00

Contact: Fiona Landers (fionamangan1@hotmail.com, 087 2304689)

Old Crescent:

Starting: Monday August 10th, 19:00 – 20:00

Contact: Marie Carroll (mariehayescarroll@gmail.com, 087 230 0870)

Skibbereen:

Starting: Tuesday August 4th, 18:00 – 19:00

Contact: Aoife Breen (skibbereenwomensrugby@gmail.com, 086 0730107)

Youghal:

Starting: Thursday August 20th, 18:30 – 19:30

Contact: Ciara O’Flaherty (ciara.oflaherty@hotmail.com, 086 372 5759)

ULSTER

Cooke:

Starting: Thursday August 13th, 18:00 – 19:00

Contact: Niamh Murray (neeammaha@gmail.com, 0044 7518215212)

Lurgan:

Starting: Wednesday August 12th, 19:00 – 20:00

Contact: Gavin Warwick (gavin.warwick3@gmail.com, 0044 7801641686)

Newry:

Starting: Saturday August 8th, 10:30 – 11:30

Contact: Gerald Hadden (Nrfcyouth@outlook.com, 079 33542980)

Virginia:

Starting: Sunday August 16th, 10.00 – 11.00

Contact: Conor Walker (conor.walker07@gmail.com, 086 8519345)