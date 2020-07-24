Connacht Squad Update

Following the end of week 4 of pre-season training, the Connacht management team have issued the following squad update.

Jonny Murphy (head), Matthew Burke (thigh), Finlay Bealham (ankle), Kieran Marmion (ankle), Tom Farrell (shoulder) and Matt Healy (ankle) have all returned to team training follow injuries they sustained prior to the postponement of fixtures.

Oisin Dowling (back) is undergoing a period of rehabilitation for a long term back injury and will integrate into team training towards the end of August.

Ireland international Quinn Roux (hand) is continuing his rehabilitation from a recent surgery on his hand and will integrate into team training towards the end of August.

Sean O’Brien (foot) is progressing his rehabilitation and will integrate into team training in early September.

Peter Robb (thigh) is recovering from a hamstring injury and will integrate into team training towards the middle of August.

Stephen Fitzgerald (knee) is continuing his rehabilitation from knee surgery earlier this year and will integrate into team training in early October.