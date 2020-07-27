Vodafone To Partner With British & Irish Lions

Vodafone is today revealed as Lead Partner of the British & Irish Lions for the 2021 Tour of South Africa. The two brands are united by a shared passion and commitment to connect people to each other and the things they love – in this case, the highly anticipated Lions Tour against the World Champions.

Like no other team in the world of sport, the Lions have a unique ability to unite fans from across the UK & Ireland behind one iconic squad. The power of Vodafone’s network, now more than ever, unites and unlocks potential in us all, making the sponsorship the perfect pairing, bringing the UK and Ireland’s best mobile data network together with the best of the best in rugby.

Lucky Vodafone customers will also be eligible to enter competitions to win much-coveted tour tickets and merchandise giveaways through Vodafone’s VeryMe loyalty programme.

As Lead Partner, Vodafone’s logo will be displayed on the front of the Lions’ jersey, making Vodafone an integral part of the ‘Sea of Red’ that will sweep every ground and city it travels to. The sponsorship also includes the provision of communications equipment to keep everyone involved in the Tour connected and technical support for training and player performance.

Whether fans are enjoying the Tour at home or away, thanks to Vodafone and the Lions, they will be able to immerse themselves in the action through a dedicated app, interactive games, and plenty of exclusive content. Vodafone will be creating innovative fan experiences through experiential activations both at home and in South Africa.

In September 2019, Vodafone Ireland signed an extension agreement to be principal sponsor of the Irish Rugby team and communications partner to the IRFU until 2024. The agreement also saw Vodafone become official sponsor of the IRFU Women’s Interprovincial Championship. The multi-year deal will see Vodafone and the IRFU work together to use both new and existing technology to create events, activations and content that will benefit all rugby fans and Vodafone customers in Ireland.

Anne O’Leary, Vodafone Ireland CEO said “Vodafone Ireland has had a proud association with Irish rugby since 2016 and we are delighted to further extend our rugby sponsorship to incorporate the British & Irish Lions in 2021.

The Lions team bonds nations that normally compete, brings families and friends together and connects entire communities – just like Vodafone does. We are looking forward to using the power of technology across Vodafone’s award winning network in Ireland to give fans the best ever experience, whether at home or on tour”.

Ben Calveley, Managing Director of the British & Irish Lions, added: “Today’s announcement represents two iconic brands coming together. Along with supporting Warren and the team, Vodafone will also help to enhance the experience of Lions supporters through the very best technology and innovation.

“The fans are a crucial aspect of any Lions tour and we will need to ensure they feel part of the team, to ignite their incredible support, if we are to overcome the World Champions.

“In Vodafone we have found a partner who shares our passion for connectivity, and we are delighted to have them on board to enhance the experience of the Lions fans across the world.”

Warren Gatland, head coach for the British & Irish Lions, commented: “I am excited to welcome aboard Vodafone as team sponsor for the Tour next summer.

“The key to a successful Lions Tour is about players coming together quickly and staying united behind one common goal – to win a Test series against the World Champions in South Africa. I cannot think of a brand that knows more about bringing people together than Vodafone.

“I am sure they will play an important role in supporting the team on and off the pitch, as well as ensuring the Tour is a unique experience for all Lions supporters.”

The Lions partnership builds on Vodafone’s heritage in rugby, which includes existing partnerships with the IRFU and Wasps. Vodafone is the official communications partner to the Irish Women’s rugby team and has extended its partnership with the IRFU by becoming official sponsor of the Women’s Interprovincial Competition.

The partnership is the most significant sponsorship Vodafone has embarked on in recent years and will be amplified through a multi-platform campaign using the hashtag #UniteThePride.