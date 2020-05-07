IRFU Ranks High In Reputational Survey

The Reputations Agency has today announced the results of two major reputational studies highlighting the growing importance of organisations acting with Purpose.

The Irish Rugby Football Union was ranked 4th overall in the Ireland RepTrak® 2020 study.

The IRFU also ranked in the Top Ten in a number of subcategories

LEADERSHIP: 1. Google 2. Microsoft 3. IRFU

GOVERNANCE: 1 Credit Union 2. IRFU

CITIZENSHIP: 1. Bord Bia, 2. Lidl 3. Credit Union 4. IRFU

Speaking about the results, Philip Browne, IRFU CEO, said,

We are delighted to have ranked so high in the study. That the IRFU and rugby is so well thought of is testament to how we work at every level – from volunteers in the clubs, to staff, players and coaches and I would like to thank them for all their hard work and dedication to promoting rugby and our values.

This is the 11th annual Ireland RepTrak® 2020 study of the reputational standing of Ireland’s 100 largest, most important, and most visible organisations was undertaken from early January to early March this year.

Ireland’s inaugural Purpose Power Index study, undertaken in April 2020, identified the organisations and sectors that the Irish public believes have performed best during the current pandemic.

Ireland RepTrak® 2020 Study:

The eleventh annual Ireland RepTrak® 2020 study, the largest and longest running study of reputation in Ireland, is based on the perceptions of over 7,000 members of the public and was completed between early January and early March 2020. The study measures the level of trust, respect, admiration and esteem the public has for 100 organisations in Ireland, along with close to 100 other reputation indicators.

