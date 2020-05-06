IRFU Seeking Expressions Of Interest For Performance Coaching Course

The IRFU are seeking expressions of interest for participants in its Performance Coaching Course for 2020.

The Performance Coach Course is for Head & Assistant Coaches working with advanced teams, with higher technical competencies and understanding of the game.

You can learn more about the course at https://www.irishrugby.ie/playing-the-game/coaching/performancecoaching/

Should the course proceed, it will abide by all public health measures in place at that time.

Some core elements of the course previously conducted in person may move to an online learning facility.

Coaches who would like to attend the course should complete the Expression of interest form.

Download IRFU 2020 Performance Coaching Course – Expression Of Interest Form [Microsoft Word]

Download IRFU 2020 Performance Coaching Course – Expression Of Interest Form [PDF]

Deadline for submission is 12.00pm on Friday 29th May 2020.

All interested parties who complete the expression of interest form and are eligible to participate will receive follow-up correspondence about the status of the course.

Provincial return email address:

Connacht – eamonn.molloy@connachtrugby.ie

Leinster – Declan.obrien@leinsterrugby.ie

Munster – education@munsterrugby.ie

Ulster – gavin.hogg@ulsterrugby.com